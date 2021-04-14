IT Manager – Technical

Our client can offer you an exciting, dynamic and challenging career with a company that offers wonderful opportunities and tremendous scope for growth for employees at all [URL Removed] are actively looking for a results-driven IT Manager (Technical) to join their Cape Town team. This is a permanent position.

You will be responsible for collaborating with the business unit and effectively leading a diverse team that will provide and maintain solutions and systems that deliver business capabilities to produce measurable business value and competitive advantage.

The successful candidate will have a relevant IT or commercial degree coupled with 8 – 10 years’ work experience, preferably across multiple areas of IT and in a lead or management role.

You need to have a solid track record of delivery in IT (large programmes and operations) as well as experience in developing software and/or running IT solutions organisations with a specific focus on e-commerce capabilities. You must have the ability to evaluate the applicability of solutions combined with the ability to challenge and qualify its suitability for the business.

Adding to the above experience, your skills need to include:

A solid track record of managing relationships at different levels;

Ability to quickly identify key issues, stakeholders and viewpoints in a complex situation or problem and devise action plans for adapting to change;

Ability to support and energise people, facilitate optimised performance, growth and development; and,

Ability to seek and influence new relationships outside your unit and identify new collaborative partnerships that better position programmes and services.

Salary is negotiable based on experience and current remuneration.

If you’re looking for a new challenge then this the perfect next move for you! We’d love to chat more about this role and your skills.

About The Employer:

.

