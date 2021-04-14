JavaScript Web Software Developer Business Analyst – Midrand/ Home – R600 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment

The world’s most renowned brand founded in the nineteen hundreds in the headquarters of Munich is currently in the hunt for a Software Developer Senior Business
Analyst Consultant working on super awesome projects to join their exhilarating team of rock-solid specialists developing the next generation of software system for the businesses future driving machines.
In this position, you will take a key role in implementing advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing and analysing functional requirements. Prioritize requirements and create conceptual prototypes and mock-ups and master strategic business process modelling, traceability and quality management techniques.
Are you an Adrenalin driven technologist? This is a once in a lifetime opportunity, Apply now and kick off your career with a VrrrrVrrrr speed of a Machine!!!
Requirements:
- 5 years overall BA experience of which 4+ must be on custom developed web solutions
- Web and digital project experience with CSS, JavaScript and Angular
- Agile working experience advantageous
- Web Development with JavaScript and Angular
- Agile
- Atlassian
- Jira
- Confluence
Reference Number for this position is GZ52433 which is a long term contract position working partially from home offering a rate of between R500 to R600 PH negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree