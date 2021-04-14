Junior Technician

Our client a national pneumatics company is looking to appoint a junior/intermediate candidate to assist with there day to day running of their Pretoria Branch.

Job Description

Stock control

Receiving / Dispatch Controls

Stock Taking

Tools General Knowledge

Stripping / Clean / Maintenance / Reading a Service Sheet

Pulse Units / Spindles / Cables / Power Supplies /

Transducers / Controllers / Cosmos / Delta / Pneumatic Tools

Technical knowledge – fault finding/maintenance/repair/

Programming and calibration of the above equipment

Inter-Action and communication with Customer Base

Computer Skills

Competent to calibrate Torque Wrenches / Spindles

Minimum Requirements

Grade 12 / any higher qualification will be to your benefit

Power Tool experience

3 to 5 years experience in a similar environment/role

Computer Skills

Desired Skills:

Pneumatics

power tools

technical skills

calobration

Repairing

Hand Tools

Assembly of parts

Hand Soldering

Mechanical tools

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

