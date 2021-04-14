Junior Technician

Our client a national pneumatics company is looking to appoint a junior/intermediate candidate to assist with there day to day running of their Pretoria Branch.
Job Description
- Stock control
- Receiving / Dispatch Controls
- Stock Taking
- Tools General Knowledge
- Stripping / Clean / Maintenance / Reading a Service Sheet
- Pulse Units / Spindles / Cables / Power Supplies /
- Transducers / Controllers / Cosmos / Delta / Pneumatic Tools
- Technical knowledge – fault finding/maintenance/repair/
- Programming and calibration of the above equipment
- Inter-Action and communication with Customer Base
- Competent to calibrate Torque Wrenches / Spindles
Minimum Requirements
- Grade 12 / any higher qualification will be to your benefit
- Power Tool experience
- 3 to 5 years experience in a similar environment/role
- Computer Skills
Desired Skills:
- Pneumatics
- power tools
- technical skills
- calobration
- Repairing
- Hand Tools
- Assembly of parts
- Hand Soldering
- Mechanical tools
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric