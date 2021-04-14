Junior Technician

Apr 14, 2021

Our client a national pneumatics company is looking to appoint a junior/intermediate candidate to assist with there day to day running of their Pretoria Branch.

Job Description

  • Stock control
  • Receiving / Dispatch Controls
  • Stock Taking
  • Tools General Knowledge
  • Stripping / Clean / Maintenance / Reading a Service Sheet
  • Pulse Units / Spindles / Cables / Power Supplies /
  • Transducers / Controllers / Cosmos / Delta / Pneumatic Tools
  • Technical knowledge – fault finding/maintenance/repair/
  • Programming and calibration of the above equipment
  • Inter-Action and communication with Customer Base
  • Computer Skills
  • Competent to calibrate Torque Wrenches / Spindles

Minimum Requirements

  • Grade 12 / any higher qualification will be to your benefit
  • Power Tool experience
  • 3 to 5 years experience in a similar environment/role
  • Computer Skills

Desired Skills:

  • Pneumatics
  • power tools
  • technical skills
  • calobration
  • Repairing
  • Hand Tools
  • Assembly of parts
  • Hand Soldering
  • Mechanical tools

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

