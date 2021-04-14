DUR001267 – Assistant Lodge Manager (Hluhluwe)
Purpose of the Job:
To assist the Lodge Manager in managing the lodge and, by doing so, creating a profound guest experience, which is in line with the service, vision, and creative concepts of the lodge.
Required Qualifications:
- Hospitality Diploma or tertiary qualification in Management
Technical Competencies & Experience:
- 2 – 3 years’ experience in a management role in relation to a lodge environment
- Focus on guest experience delivery from kitchen & bar & waitron department
- Presenting month end packs to Operations & Finance depts
- Understanding of budget control, financial management and planning
- HR functions of the lodge
- Staff management and staff disciplinary process
- Development / Uplifting process of employees
- Front office skills and guest reception experience
- Ability to train staff
- Finance, admin stock control and stocktaking
Behavioural Competencies:
- Strong communications skills (Verbal and written in English and Zulu)
- Well groomed, good personal hygiene and presentable
- Bubbly, friendly personality
- Strong work ethics and the ability to work unsupervised
- Empathetic and compassionate personality
- Excellent interpersonal skills
- Self-motivated
- Excellent decision making and problem solving
- Understanding and tolerant of cultural differences
- Realistic expectation of living in a remote area
Remuneration:
Competitive, market-related but dependent upon skills and experience.
To be considered, candidates must strictly meet the minimum requirements. Only suitable candidates will be contacted.