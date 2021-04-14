Maintenance Controller at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

Reporting to the plant manager you will supervise the safe execution of all activities in the plant which include achievement of production and quality targets

Experience Req:

Grade 12 with Mathematics and Science

Trade Tested Millwright

Min 5-years’ experience in production environment

KPI

Production Management:

â€¢ Supervise the work unit to achieve work unit objectives

â€¢ Investigate and resolve manufacturing related problems and sub-standard performance

â€¢ Set and adjust manufacturing/production machine conditions to produce quality finished product

â€¢ Control the manufacturing process

â€¢ Ensure that production plan is carried out

â€¢ Ensure efficient use of raw materials

â€¢ Responsible for time keeping of all employees on his shift

Materials:

â€¢ Conduct the monthly stock take

â€¢ Identify process waste and minimize

Maintenance Process:



â€¢ Receive Maintenance Schedules, interpret instructions and plan maintenance and repair work

â€¢ Inspect the machinery and determine spares and consumables requirements

â€¢ Generate Job Requisitions for scheduled maintenance work (type of repair or maintenance,

spares, quantities, time, etc.)

â€¢ Isolate equipment, perform lockouts and make the work area safe

â€¢ Conduct the planning of Preventive Maintenance activities

â€¢ Attend to minor machine breakdowns of a mechanical/electrical nature for all equipment under

engineering functional control

â€¢ Update the responsible person on progress of repairs

â€¢ Escalate the problem to the next level if it cannot be resolved successfully

â€¢ Capture all information related to the breakdown to aid in determining the root cause

â€¢ File job requisition upon completion of repair

â€¢ Perform routine minor maintenance

â€¢ Diagnose and repair faults on equipment and machinery during production/operation

â€¢ Ensure maintenance of mechanical equipment (indirect and direct drives, pipe systems, static

seals, bearings, brakes and clutches, direct drives, dynamic seals, heat exchangers and

pressure vessels, lubricating systems, pumps, conveyor systems, compressors, fluid

power/pneumatic/vacuum systems, gearboxes, safety valves)

â€¢ Anticipate and troubleshoot machine functioning

â€¢ Monitor maintenance of manufacturing equipment, tooling and services

Learn more/Apply for this position