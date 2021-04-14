Manager – Technical Services

Our client in the Mining Industry, has an opportunity available for a Technical Services Manager. This position will be based in Rustenburg.

Requirements:

  • Degree or equivalent in a mining related field e.g. Mining, Geology, Mining Surveying etc. (essential)
  • Honours degree in a mining related field as specified above will be advantageous
  • Other relevant certificate of competency for Technical Services, Mineral Resources or Mining (essential)
  • Professional registration in field of expertise is (essential)
  • Financial qualification would be advantageous.
  • 10 years Technical/Mineral Resource experience in tabular ore bodies, preferably within the platinum mining industry
  • Managerial experience of mine technical services function, e.g. Geology, Survey, Mine Planners, Rock Engineering, Engineering, Safety and Ventilation
  • Mineral resource and technical management principles and processes knowledge
  • Mineral resource and technical systems (IT) knowledge
  • Mine planning software knowledge and Mine planning skills

KPAs:

  • Ensure effective functioning and good integration between the various technical departments on the shaft or within a shaft cluster.
  • Co-ordinate all short, medium to long term planning as well as optimisation work at shaft level
  • Ensure all operational planning is effective (G-sheets, pre planning, lost blast analysis etc.)
  • Provide technical advice to the Mine Manager and General Manager
  • Ensure all technical reporting is provided as required on and off the shaft.

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

