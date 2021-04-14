Manager – Technical Services

Our client in the Mining Industry, has an opportunity available for a Technical Services Manager. This position will be based in Rustenburg.
Requirements:
- Degree or equivalent in a mining related field e.g. Mining, Geology, Mining Surveying etc. (essential)
- Honours degree in a mining related field as specified above will be advantageous
- Other relevant certificate of competency for Technical Services, Mineral Resources or Mining (essential)
- Professional registration in field of expertise is (essential)
- Financial qualification would be advantageous.
- 10 years Technical/Mineral Resource experience in tabular ore bodies, preferably within the platinum mining industry
- Managerial experience of mine technical services function, e.g. Geology, Survey, Mine Planners, Rock Engineering, Engineering, Safety and Ventilation
- Mineral resource and technical management principles and processes knowledge
- Mineral resource and technical systems (IT) knowledge
- Mine planning software knowledge and Mine planning skills
KPAs:
- Ensure effective functioning and good integration between the various technical departments on the shaft or within a shaft cluster.
- Co-ordinate all short, medium to long term planning as well as optimisation work at shaft level
- Ensure all operational planning is effective (G-sheets, pre planning, lost blast analysis etc.)
- Provide technical advice to the Mine Manager and General Manager
- Ensure all technical reporting is provided as required on and off the shaft.
