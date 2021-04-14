Manager – Technical Services

Our client in the Mining Industry, has an opportunity available for a Technical Services Manager. This position will be based in Rustenburg.

Requirements:

Degree or equivalent in a mining related field e.g. Mining, Geology, Mining Surveying etc. (essential)

Honours degree in a mining related field as specified above will be advantageous

Other relevant certificate of competency for Technical Services, Mineral Resources or Mining (essential)

Professional registration in field of expertise is (essential)

Financial qualification would be advantageous.

10 years Technical/Mineral Resource experience in tabular ore bodies, preferably within the platinum mining industry

Managerial experience of mine technical services function, e.g. Geology, Survey, Mine Planners, Rock Engineering, Engineering, Safety and Ventilation

Mineral resource and technical management principles and processes knowledge

Mineral resource and technical systems (IT) knowledge

Mine planning software knowledge and Mine planning skills

KPAs:

Ensure effective functioning and good integration between the various technical departments on the shaft or within a shaft cluster.

Co-ordinate all short, medium to long term planning as well as optimisation work at shaft level

Ensure all operational planning is effective (G-sheets, pre planning, lost blast analysis etc.)

Provide technical advice to the Mine Manager and General Manager

Ensure all technical reporting is provided as required on and off the shaft.

