Marine Operations Team Leader at SFG Engineering Services

Duties and Responsibilities
- Planning and Monitoring of Progress on all Jobs – plan all jobs with regards to priorities and resources
- Project Management – establish Work scope, job co-ordination, determine resources, ensure work is done in line with regulations and quality standards, manage subcontractors, handling of customer complaints, record keeping, filing and administration, ensure timesheets completed accurately.
- Audit Preparation – assist in doing station audits.
- Quotations and Invoicing – assist Service centre with all information relating to quotations and ensure that job files are opened and prepared for each job and handed to relevant parties promptly after each job for invoicing.
- Station Compliance – ensure that all stations are complaint, certificates up to date and that all non-conformances reported to Operations Manager for discussion and resolve.
- Staff Management – Time Keeping, Overtime Management, Leave and Sick leave, Performance management, communication and staff empowerment and accountability.
- Quality Control – quality control in the day to day running of the Fire and Life raft Stations
- Quality control and inspection of finished equipment / products
- Health and Safety – ensure that all staff have correct PPE, Report any injuries or hazards to senior management.
- Stores – Control and running of the stores
- Ensure that all health and safety rules and regulations along with equipment are adhered to according to ISO, SABS and SOLAS standards
- Service and recondition of fire and lifeboat equipment
- Test equipment according to instructions before commencing work
- Conduct regular site audits and make recommendations to Management on how to keep a safe working environment
- Ensure that all administration such as job cards and marking of equipment is up to date and completed timeously
- Ensure that the correct personal protective equipment and all the necessary safety measures are put in place
- Maintain a clean and tidy workshop
Qualifications:
- Minimum Matric or equivalent
- Certified by the South African Qualification and Certification Committee for the Fire industry – advantageous.
Experience:
- Three years’ experience in a Leadership role.
- Marine Industry preferable – technical background.
- Systems training – CO2 Systems (Fixed Fire Systems) – advantageous.
- Experience with annual and 5 yearly servicing of Lifeboats and Davits, Rescue Boats/FRC’s and Work Boats – advantageous.
Required skills:
- Must be able to travel offshore and locally as operationally required.
- Must be in possession of a valid and clean code 8 license. A code 10 license will be advantageous.
- Be physically fit and able to work in harsh conditions.
- The ability to interact with customers and employees.
- Make and action decisions in an effective manner.
- Well organized, sober habits and high attention to detail.
- Advanced computer literacy in Microsoft Office (Word & Excel) is essential
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate