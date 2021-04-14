POSITION: Marketing Manager
LOCATION: Isando, JHB
TYPE: Permanent
SALARY: Market Related
STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately
JOB PURPOSE:
An opportunity exists for a Marketing Manager to join our Marketing Team based in Johannesburg. The main purpose of this role is to develop and implement appropriate strategies to represent the company brand, manage relationships between the brand and customers and optimize the online marketing campaigns in order to ensure customer engagement. The successful candidate will manage three subordinates: Graphic Designer, PR Coordinator, and a Field Marketer.
The successful candidate will be based at Head Office – Isando and must be willing to travel when required.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Grade 12 or equivalent. (Essential)
- Bachelor’s degree in Marketing
- Qualified chartered Marketer
- Strong analytical and project management skills
- Confident and dynamic personality
- Self-motivated and able to work as a member of the team
- Excellent verbal, written, and presentation skills
- Strong creative outlook and positive attitude
- Technical understanding of Social Network design and functionality
- Valid Driver’s License required
- Portuguese speaking – advantageous but not essential
- The candidate will be required to travel locally and possibly cross border
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Managing all marketing for the company and activities within the marketing department
- Developing the marketing strategy for the company in line with company objectives
- Co-ordinating marketing campaigns with sales activities
- Overseeing the company’s marketing budget
- Creation and publication of all marketing material in line with marketing plans
- Planning and implementing promotional campaigns and social media campaigns
- Overall responsibility for brand management and corporate identity
- Preparing online and print marketing campaigns
- Monitor and report on the effectiveness of marketing communications
- Creating a wide range of different marketing materials
- Maintain effective internal communications to ensure that all relevant company functions are kept informed of marketing objectives
- Analysing potential strategic partner relationships for company marketing
APPLICATION
- To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]
- Use #MM as a reference in the subject line of your email;
- Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)
- A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)
- Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)
- Copy of ID
- Copy of qualifications & certificates
- Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.
- If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.
Desired Skills:
- Marketing strategies
- Marketing planning
- Strategic marketing
- Marketing plans
- Marketing Budget Management
- Social media strategy
- Campaign Plans
- ROI reports
- Brand management & corporate identity
- Creating a variety of marketing materials
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree