Mechanical Foreman Vredendal

Listed engineering group requires mechanical foreman to manage Service team activities on site in Vredendal.
Main duties will include:
Communicate with service team and off-site resources
Communicate planned maintenance with Mine Engineers
Attend all Mine meetings
Custodian for team safety
Communicate regularly with team via toolbox talks
Communicate with sub-contractors
Coordinate/control output of service team
Control billing of all service team outputs
Rework measured to understand team output quality and training needs
Align training for team members with Mine expectations
Create a culture of excellence in service delivery
Required qualifications and skills:
Grade 12 / Matric / N3 / National / Technical Certificate
Diploma / N3+ Advantageous
Valid driver’s license
Minimum of 5 years in a supervisory role
Stress Tolerance
Initiative / Perseverance
Interpersonal Skills
Teamwork
Problem Solving
Organizational skills & Attention to detail
Managerial and leadership abilities and experience
Desired Skills:
- foreman
- leadership
- mechanic
- workshop manager
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
Employer & Job Benefits:
- medical aid
- provident fund
- company car
- accommodation allowance
- performance bonus