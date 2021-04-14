Mechanical Foreman Vredendal

Listed engineering group requires mechanical foreman to manage Service team activities on site in Vredendal.

Main duties will include:

Communicate with service team and off-site resources

Communicate planned maintenance with Mine Engineers

Attend all Mine meetings

Custodian for team safety

Communicate regularly with team via toolbox talks

Communicate with sub-contractors

Coordinate/control output of service team

Control billing of all service team outputs

Rework measured to understand team output quality and training needs

Align training for team members with Mine expectations

Create a culture of excellence in service delivery

Required qualifications and skills:

Grade 12 / Matric / N3 / National / Technical Certificate

Diploma / N3+ Advantageous

Valid driver’s license

Minimum of 5 years in a supervisory role

Stress Tolerance

Initiative / Perseverance

Interpersonal Skills

Teamwork

Problem Solving

Organizational skills & Attention to detail

Managerial and leadership abilities and experience

Desired Skills:

foreman

leadership

mechanic

workshop manager

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

medical aid

provident fund

company car

accommodation allowance

performance bonus

