More Absa customers affected by data leak

What was described as a data leak affecting a small number of Absa’s customers back in November 2020 could be more widespread than initially thought.

At that time, the bank disclosed that a data leak had taken place in October, with about 200 000 customers believed to have had their data potentially compromised.

Now, Absa has sent mails to more customers, warning them that they could have been targeted as well.

“Following Absa’s announcement of an isolated data leak in November 2020, and a resultant independent forensic investigation, we have now identified more compromised data and are contacting impacted customers directly,” the letter reads.

“Unfortunately, this leak encompassed some of your personal information, including your identity, cellular and account numbers.”

The original breach was believed to be a rogue employee who had stolen and sold customer data to a third party and the bank impounded the devices where the compromised data was believed to reside.

Absa is cautioning customers whose data has been leaked to be wary of interactions with people claiming to be with the bank – although it is also heightening precautionary measures and may call customers to validate potentially suspicious transactions.

“Fraudsters may pose as a representative of a bank, in their attempt to defraud you,” the bank warns customers. “Please do not disclose your online banking PIN, password, card CVV, PIN or one-time password to anybody, irrespective of the circumstances. Absa will never ask you to share these confidential details. If unsure, terminate the call and call our fraud hotline.

“Furthermore, never approve a mobile banking application request or any other transaction request if you are not the one carrying out the transaction. We will never request you to approve the reversal of unauthorised debit orders, and have put in place measures to prevent and detect potential unauthorised debit orders.”