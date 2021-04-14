National Imports Freight and Customs Manager at Ntice Search

Our client, a proudly South African company boasting almost 25 years of great service and high-quality products in all segmants of the tyre industry, is looking for a highly skilled National Imports, Freight and Customs Manager to join their elite team of experts.Duties and responsibilities:
- Shipment planning and vessel booking
- Negotiating freight rates
- Negotiating road hall
- Financial planning/accounting a bonus
- Pre-planning of payments
- Cross border operations
- Supply chain experience
- Stock Controlling between warehouses
- Determining the correct harmonised tariff heading of the goods for customs duties, if applicable
- Calculating the import duties and taxes / VAT payable
- Assist with the clearing instruction to confirm that all information received from shipper and consignee is accurate before submitted for customs clearance – strict rule that is adhere to and if not, huge penalties that could follow both the clearing agent and the importer / consignee
- Framing the Bill of entry (BOE) to be submitted via electronic data interchange (EDI) to customs / SARS
- Pre-planning and arranging payments for duties and taxes / VAT and making payment to Customs / SARS authorities
- Arranging the customs clearance / release with the relevant requirements, i.e., customs stop, and many more requirements per specific cargo requirements that needs to be met before a release could be obtained, as well as to avoid penalties / delays
- Opening of accounts at shipping companies
- Getting systems in place for any import and cross border
Bond Manager:
- Managing of stock
- Clearing of stock
- Stock take
- Arranging transport and liaising with forwarding agent.
Drawbacks:
- Arranging of Drawbacks – Cross border
- Getting all documentation in place
- Following up regarding outstanding funds
- Implementing of systems
- Working through old drawback files and organising thereof.
Durban Bonded Warehouse:
- Costing of products
- All structures to be put in place prior of receiving truck.
Requirements:
- Minimum qualification of a Grade 12 and a National Diploma
- SDS Customs course / or similar course will be highly advantageous.
- Customs / Clearing and forwarding workshop/s will be an added advantage.
- 5 – 10 years’ experience within a clearing and forwarding environment.
- Good knowledge and understanding of shipping lines, TPT (Transnet Port Terminal) and TNPA (Transnet National Port Authority) compliances and processes, import and export customs rules, regulations and compliances, legal and ethical requirements of the shipping, clearing and transport industry, maritime shipping, sea and air freight, clearing and forwarding process.
- Needs to understand various purchasing terms (INCOTERMS), government acts, road legislation, warehouse procedures, shipping and insurance issues.
- Thorough understanding and working knowledge of the clearing and forwarding of import and export cargo.