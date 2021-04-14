National Imports Freight and Customs Manager at Ntice Search

Our client, a proudly South African company boasting almost 25 years of great service and high-quality products in all segmants of the tyre industry, is looking for a highly skilled National Imports, Freight and Customs Manager to join their elite team of experts.Duties and responsibilities:

Shipment planning and vessel booking

Negotiating freight rates

Negotiating road hall

Financial planning/accounting a bonus

Pre-planning of payments

Cross border operations

Supply chain experience

Stock Controlling between warehouses

Determining the correct harmonised tariff heading of the goods for customs duties, if applicable

Calculating the import duties and taxes / VAT payable

Assist with the clearing instruction to confirm that all information received from shipper and consignee is accurate before submitted for customs clearance – strict rule that is adhere to and if not, huge penalties that could follow both the clearing agent and the importer / consignee

Framing the Bill of entry (BOE) to be submitted via electronic data interchange (EDI) to customs / SARS

Pre-planning and arranging payments for duties and taxes / VAT and making payment to Customs / SARS authorities

Arranging the customs clearance / release with the relevant requirements, i.e., customs stop, and many more requirements per specific cargo requirements that needs to be met before a release could be obtained, as well as to avoid penalties / delays

Opening of accounts at shipping companies

Getting systems in place for any import and cross border

Bond Manager:

Managing of stock

Clearing of stock

Stock take

Arranging transport and liaising with forwarding agent.

Drawbacks:

Arranging of Drawbacks – Cross border

Getting all documentation in place

Following up regarding outstanding funds

Implementing of systems

Working through old drawback files and organising thereof.

Durban Bonded Warehouse:

Costing of products

All structures to be put in place prior of receiving truck.

Requirements:

Minimum qualification of a Grade 12 and a National Diploma

SDS Customs course / or similar course will be highly advantageous.

Customs / Clearing and forwarding workshop/s will be an added advantage.

5 – 10 years’ experience within a clearing and forwarding environment.

Good knowledge and understanding of shipping lines, TPT (Transnet Port Terminal) and TNPA (Transnet National Port Authority) compliances and processes, import and export customs rules, regulations and compliances, legal and ethical requirements of the shipping, clearing and transport industry, maritime shipping, sea and air freight, clearing and forwarding process.

Needs to understand various purchasing terms (INCOTERMS), government acts, road legislation, warehouse procedures, shipping and insurance issues.

Thorough understanding and working knowledge of the clearing and forwarding of import and export cargo.

