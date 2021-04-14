Nurse Clinician

To: APPLICANTS
Vacancies for Nurse Clinicians have become available in the Zululand District
DIRECTIONS TO APPLICANTS: –
The following documents must be emailed:
- CV with full job functions/ duties
- Certified copies of Identity Document
- Driver’s License
- Certified copies of all qualifications (Matric Certificate, Tertiary and other courses, SANC Certificate)
Failure to comply with the above instruction will disqualify applicants.
Please note that due to a large number of applications received, only the short-listed applicants will be contacted by Tower Group.
(This institution is an equal opportunity, affirmative action employer, whose aim is to promote representativity at all levels of different Occupational Categories in the Institution and People with disabilities are encouraged to apply for the post/s).
CLOSING DATE : 21 April 2021
PROGRAMME : SA Sure Project
POST : 7X Nurse Clinicians
DURATION : Open Ended Contract
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- Grade 12
- Diploma/ Degree in Nursing (with Midwifery) OR
- Diploma in Midwifery
- Current Registration with SANC
- NIMART trained with Initiating experience
- PHC (Primary Health Care) experience
- IMCI (Integrated Management of Childhood Illnesses) experience
- Drivers license
- Available immediately
APPLICATIONS/ENQUIRIES
EMAIL CV and all documents to [Email Address Removed] by the CLOSING DATE:- 21 April 2021