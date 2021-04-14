Nurse Clinician

To: APPLICANTS

Vacancies for Nurse Clinicians have become available in the Zululand District

DIRECTIONS TO APPLICANTS: –

The following documents must be emailed:

CV with full job functions/ duties Certified copies of Identity Document Driver’s License Certified copies of all qualifications (Matric Certificate, Tertiary and other courses, SANC Certificate)

Failure to comply with the above instruction will disqualify applicants.

Please note that due to a large number of applications received, only the short-listed applicants will be contacted by Tower Group.

(This institution is an equal opportunity, affirmative action employer, whose aim is to promote representativity at all levels of different Occupational Categories in the Institution and People with disabilities are encouraged to apply for the post/s).

CLOSING DATE : 21 April 2021

PROGRAMME : SA Sure Project

POST : 7X Nurse Clinicians

DURATION : Open Ended Contract

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Grade 12

Diploma/ Degree in Nursing (with Midwifery) OR

Diploma in Midwifery

Current Registration with SANC

NIMART trained with Initiating experience

PHC (Primary Health Care) experience

IMCI (Integrated Management of Childhood Illnesses) experience

Drivers license

Available immediately

APPLICATIONS/ENQUIRIES

EMAIL CV and all documents to [Email Address Removed] by the CLOSING DATE:- 21 April 2021

