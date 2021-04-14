Office Manager at Mustek

Purpose:To Assist the Office Manager as required in the areas of Facilities, Environmental Management, Health & Safety, Marketing and Office [URL Removed] Office Manager with administrative functions in the office as required. This include, but is not limited to, Excel spreadsheets to capture information, or attendance schedules for internal training and events, documentation for staff purchases, filing etc.

Do a monthly stock count of consumables and stationery and order stock as necessary.

Controlling demo stock according to procedures.

Respond to any problem or request reported by staff.

Investigate the nature of the request or problem and consult with Office Manager as necessary.

Carry out repairs where possible.

Call service providers where necessary.

Receive service providers and escort them to area where work is required and assist where necessary.

Assist with recycling removal as necessary. This includes both normal and electronic recycling.

Regularly inspect the building to determine if any cleaning or maintenance is required to keep the building in excellent condition and appearance.

Assist with any practical work that might be required in connection with events.

Assist with stock control of consumables, including collections.

Managing the display in the reception area, ensuring a good representation of current products.

Assisting walk in clients with product information, especially regarding demo-items in the reception area and availability of stock.

Planning events together with sales staff or product specialist as and when necessary, assisting with design of invitations and RSVPs.

Execution of events according to the event check list ensuring the quality and standard that fits the image of the company.

Liaising with Midrand Marketing Office in terms of the branch level roll outs of national projects or [URL Removed] and Experience:

Matric.

DriverÃ¢ú‚¬ú„¢s license will be preferred.

2-3 years Office Administration [URL Removed] and Skills:

Computer literacy, especially MS Excel.

Internal procedure will be taught in service.

Good practical DIY skills.

Good administrative skills.

Good written and verbal communication skills.