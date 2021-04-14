Outbound Sales Representative Pretoria East. Ref: 18916

Take on a challenge. Join a successful well established retail group.

Duties

The candidate will be responsible for cold calling potential businesses or customers by phone and also arranging appointments to call on potential customers

Deliver prepared sales scripts to persuade potential customers.

Describe services and products

Respond to questions

Identify and overcome objections

Take the customer through the sales process

Obtain customer information

Obtain possible customer leads

Maintain customer/potential customer data bases

Follow up on initial contacts

Capturing all customer interactions on the CRM system

Requirements

Matric/ Diploma

2-3 years previous experience in telesales with a proven track record in sales

Fully bilingual in English and Afrikaans

Computer literacy

Valid driver’s licence and own car.

TCTC Remuneration Package:

R10,000.00 to R12,000.00 depending on proven sales record and achievements in reaching sales targets (Commission on all Sales)

Interested?

KINDLY APPLY ONLINE

Please note: Should you note receive any feedback 10 working days after you have applied, please assume that your application is unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Telesales

Call Centre

Learn more/Apply for this position