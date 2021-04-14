Outbound Sales Representative Pretoria East. Ref: 18916

Take on a challenge. Join a successful well established retail group.
Duties
The candidate will be responsible for cold calling potential businesses or customers by phone and also arranging appointments to call on potential customers
Deliver prepared sales scripts to persuade potential customers.
Describe services and products
Respond to questions
Identify and overcome objections
Take the customer through the sales process
Obtain customer information
Obtain possible customer leads
Maintain customer/potential customer data bases
Follow up on initial contacts
Capturing all customer interactions on the CRM system
Requirements
Matric/ Diploma
2-3 years previous experience in telesales with a proven track record in sales
Fully bilingual in English and Afrikaans
Computer literacy
Valid driver’s licence and own car.
TCTC Remuneration Package:
R10,000.00 to R12,000.00 depending on proven sales record and achievements in reaching sales targets (Commission on all Sales)
