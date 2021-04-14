Payroll Administrator

Prepare and run payrolls. Print reports and payslips. Submit PAYE, SDL, UIF. Submit Union, Council, Provident schedules. Submit post payroll payments. Maintain records, reporting requirements and procedures. Maintain an efficient filing system. Analyse and evaluate technical payroll activities. Prepare detailed reports. Provide stats for audits. Prepare UI19’s and Certificates of Service. Assist with Employment Equity stats. Answer employee queries durin payroll processing and editing.
Desired Skills:
- Excellent communication skills
- work as part of a team
- friendly helpful service orientated
- Attention to detail
- assertive accurate
- work under pressure
- adapt to change
- current driver’s licence
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Payroll & Wages
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Group of Companies including Corporate, Building and Civils.