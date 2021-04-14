Payroll Clerk

Our client in the LPG industry, has an opportunity available for a Payroll Clerk, to be based in the Eastern Suburbs of Johannesburg. This will be a temporary position.

Requirements:

  • Matric / Grade 12
  • Relevant Tertiary qualification (an advantage)
  • Minimum two years’ experience in a similar role (non-negotiable)
  • Sage 300 (non-negotiable)
  • Computer Literate (Proficient in Excel a must)

KPAs:

  • Assist with preparation and processing of the monthly payroll
  • Reconciling monthly Time and Attendance vs Overtime reports
  • Reconciling monthly Leave Reports
  • Assist with on boarding, and exiting staff
  • Preparation of new employee files
  • Maintaining accurate payroll and employee records by ensuring that all documentation is filed timeously
  • Timeous distribution of payslips

