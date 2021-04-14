Our client in the LPG industry, has an opportunity available for a Payroll Clerk, to be based in the Eastern Suburbs of Johannesburg. This will be a temporary position.
Requirements:
- Matric / Grade 12
- Relevant Tertiary qualification (an advantage)
- Minimum two years’ experience in a similar role (non-negotiable)
- Sage 300 (non-negotiable)
- Computer Literate (Proficient in Excel a must)
KPAs:
- Assist with preparation and processing of the monthly payroll
- Reconciling monthly Time and Attendance vs Overtime reports
- Reconciling monthly Leave Reports
- Assist with on boarding, and exiting staff
- Preparation of new employee files
- Maintaining accurate payroll and employee records by ensuring that all documentation is filed timeously
- Timeous distribution of payslips
Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.