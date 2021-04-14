Payroll Clerk

Our client in the LPG industry, has an opportunity available for a Payroll Clerk, to be based in the Eastern Suburbs of Johannesburg. This will be a temporary position.

Requirements:

Matric / Grade 12

Relevant Tertiary qualification (an advantage)

Minimum two years’ experience in a similar role (non-negotiable)

Sage 300 (non-negotiable)

Computer Literate (Proficient in Excel a must)

KPAs:

Assist with preparation and processing of the monthly payroll

Reconciling monthly Time and Attendance vs Overtime reports

Reconciling monthly Leave Reports

Assist with on boarding, and exiting staff

Preparation of new employee files

Maintaining accurate payroll and employee records by ensuring that all documentation is filed timeously

Timeous distribution of payslips

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

