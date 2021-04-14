Plant Controller

Our client in the Automotive Industry is looking fo a Plant Controller in Pretoria.

Duties & Responsibilities

Ensure the management and development of the controlling team.

Ensure compliance to all financial procedures.

Develop, execute and control internal finance procedures including spending authorization in accordance with Group procedures and policies.

Ensure site activities are compliant with Faurecia finance related procedures (product flow, inventory, routings), and internal control basics.

Provide reliable financial/controlling information in close relationship with other operational and support functions.

Lead all financial forecasting processes (budget, periodic forecast, …).

Manage reporting process ensuring reliability, consistency, transparency and delay compliance.

Ensure reliability of standard costing.

Provide all necessary controlling analysis including variance analysis/standard costs, margin/programs, plant budgetary control, squeeze management and follow up of sales and purchasing prices.

Collaborate with Shared Service Center obtaining/providing/validating proper finance information.

Control and manage the plant’s operating cash flow (capex, inventories, overdues).

In liaison with Shared Service Center provide all necessary information requested by internal and external auditors, and others local external authorities.

For new programs.

Participate in Business Plan validation and ensure consistency with plant financial information.

Monitor the program start up and establish variances versus last reference business plan.

Participate in the program post-audit, be the finance lead person in the tracking of convergence plan related to plant activities.

Act as a business partner toward the plant management, and provide recommendation to the management.

Participate, with the management of the plant, in the development of action plans resulting from relevant analysis in order to achieve the operational targets, increase plant’s financial profitability and cash optimization (especially identification and implementation of productivity plans).

Follow financial impact and progress of action plans.

Ensure financial awareness of plant operational teams.

Desired Experience & Qualification

Education: Business School or Engineering background with a Finance degree or Masters degree in Finance

SAP – IMPERATIVE

Plant controlling Experience – IMPERATIVE

3 to 10 years of professional experience, according to the size and complexity of the site, including a first controlling experience at plant level

Familiarity with industrial Information Systems and Flows

Good accounting knowledge

Business minded and strong teamwork

Good communication skills

Languages: Minimum bi-lingual (English required)

Should you wish to apply for the position please email your cv to [Email Address Removed] If you have not heard form us within 2 weeks please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Finance

Financial process plans

SAP

Plant controller experience

Financial Control

Budget Process

Financial reporting

Management Internal Control

inance lead person in the tracking of convergence plan related to plant activities

increase plant’s financial profitability

Profitability analysis

