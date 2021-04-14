PPC Account Manager at Salt

Apr 14, 2021

PPC Account Manager My Performance Agency client is looking for an account manager to run multiple accounts under 1 FMCG umbrella brand that is a Worldwide name!Requirements:

  • minimum of 2 years in an account management role
  • a good understanding of performance campaigns and their place within the marketing funnel
  • Billing experience
  • Digital Agency experience

To apply, send your CV to [Email Address Removed]Salt is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.

About The Employer:

CV’s to [Email Address Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position