PPC Account Manager at Salt

PPC Account Manager My Performance Agency client is looking for an account manager to run multiple accounts under 1 FMCG umbrella brand that is a Worldwide name!Requirements:
- minimum of 2 years in an account management role
- a good understanding of performance campaigns and their place within the marketing funnel
- Billing experience
- Digital Agency experience
To apply, send your CV to [Email Address Removed]Salt is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.
About The Employer:
CV’s to [Email Address Removed]