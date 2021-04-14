PPC Account Manager at Salt

PPC Account Manager My Performance Agency client is looking for an account manager to run multiple accounts under 1 FMCG umbrella brand that is a Worldwide name!Requirements:

minimum of 2 years in an account management role

a good understanding of performance campaigns and their place within the marketing funnel

Billing experience

Digital Agency experience

To apply, send your CV to [Email Address Removed] Salt is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.

About The Employer:

