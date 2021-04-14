Product Manager

Product Manager Requirements
– 5 Years’ experience in product management in the ICT Sector
– Proven track record of managing all aspects of a successful product throughout its lifecycle.
– Proven ability to develop product and marketing strategies and effectively communicate recommendations to executive management.
– Solid technical background with understanding of how new offerings can supplement our existing offering of services.
– Strong problem-solving skills and willingness to roll up one’s sleeves to get the job.
– Skilled at working effectively with cross functional teams, i.e. Finance, Sales and Technical
– Excellent written and verbal communication skills
– Degree in IT / Information Studies
– Review existing product portfolio and refine.
– Strategically look for new technologies that the company can offer existing and new client

Desired Skills:

  • Product Management
  • Product Knowledge
  • Production Planning
  • sales forecasting
  • ict
  • IT
  • Product Planning
  • Market Research
  • market analysis
  • Go-to-Market
  • MSP
  • Cloud
  • Connectivity
  • Cyber security
  • Hosting
  • Voice
  • Product Launch
  • Business Strategy
  • Market Entry
  • Product managing
  • Product Strategy
  • Product Innovation
  • B2B Product Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years IT Networking
  • 5 to 10 years Product Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

The client is a medium sized IT solutions company that is growing rapidly.

Learn more/Apply for this position