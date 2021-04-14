Product Manager Requirements
– 5 Years’ experience in product management in the ICT Sector
– Proven track record of managing all aspects of a successful product throughout its lifecycle.
– Proven ability to develop product and marketing strategies and effectively communicate recommendations to executive management.
– Solid technical background with understanding of how new offerings can supplement our existing offering of services.
– Strong problem-solving skills and willingness to roll up one’s sleeves to get the job.
– Skilled at working effectively with cross functional teams, i.e. Finance, Sales and Technical
– Excellent written and verbal communication skills
– Degree in IT / Information Studies
– Review existing product portfolio and refine.
– Strategically look for new technologies that the company can offer existing and new client
Desired Skills:
- Product Management
- Product Knowledge
- Production Planning
- sales forecasting
- ict
- IT
- Product Planning
- Market Research
- market analysis
- Go-to-Market
- MSP
- Cloud
- Connectivity
- Cyber security
- Hosting
- Voice
- Product Launch
- Business Strategy
- Market Entry
- Product managing
- Product Strategy
- Product Innovation
- B2B Product Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years IT Networking
- 5 to 10 years Product Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
The client is a medium sized IT solutions company that is growing rapidly.