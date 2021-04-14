Product Manager

Product Manager Requirements

– 5 Years’ experience in product management in the ICT Sector

– Proven track record of managing all aspects of a successful product throughout its lifecycle.

– Proven ability to develop product and marketing strategies and effectively communicate recommendations to executive management.

– Solid technical background with understanding of how new offerings can supplement our existing offering of services.

– Strong problem-solving skills and willingness to roll up one’s sleeves to get the job.

– Skilled at working effectively with cross functional teams, i.e. Finance, Sales and Technical

– Excellent written and verbal communication skills

– Degree in IT / Information Studies

– Review existing product portfolio and refine.

– Strategically look for new technologies that the company can offer existing and new client

Desired Skills:

Product Management

Product Knowledge

Production Planning

sales forecasting

ict

IT

Product Planning

Market Research

market analysis

Go-to-Market

MSP

Cloud

Connectivity

Cyber security

Hosting

Voice

Product Launch

Business Strategy

Market Entry

Product managing

Product Strategy

Product Innovation

B2B Product Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years IT Networking

5 to 10 years Product Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

The client is a medium sized IT solutions company that is growing rapidly.

