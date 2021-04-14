Product Owner

Customer Experience:
- Understand the link between Customer Experience Journeys and Products, and Operational/Technical Process
- Understand the link between Business’s transactional and revenue KPIs and Customer Experience Journeys and Products
Business Analysis:
- Assist in the analysis of which API Building Blocks are both wanted by the market-place and will stimulate usage/revenue/transactions
- Analyse desired Customer Journeys and identify process gaps
- Design solutions to bridge process gaps and address root causes for customer-impacting issues
- Help to define impacted KPIs for the Business Platform customer journeys and provide baselines to ensure improvements are measurable
- Analyse process gaps in desired Customer Journey Outcomes
- Design solutions to bridge process gaps and address root causes for customer-impacting issues
- Interact with selected key 3rd Parties ensuring a smooth integration journey (Swaggers etc.) into the Platform
Process support to Business:
- Support the Scrum Master in the implementation of API Building Block capability – this includes understanding the Agile way of working and the use of tools such as Jira and Confluence
- Understand and work using the Behaviour driven development (BDD) approach for new APIs or enhancement of existing APIs
- Research best practice frameworks and capabilities
- Design and map future processes based on best practice knowledge
- Challenge the status quo
- Ensure alignment between project processes, customer journeys, Customer and 3rd Party API functionality, and business requirements
- Ensure KPIs are linked to processes in order to measure performance
- Documentation of API’s in a consistent and easy to use format for consumers
- Provide assistance and training to incoming project staff, Customer OpCos and Staff, and 3rd Party Companies as required
Knowledge and Experience:
- Mobile Telecommunications and Financial Services Industries as key building blocks. Knowledge of other industry verticals such as Agriculture, Education, and Health would be an advantage
- Developing International API Market Place Business
- Strategic enterprise analysis and business analysis
- Requirements and business analysis
- Customer journey understanding
- Process optimization
- Root cause analysis
- Consulting
- Testing and verification
- Technical and commercial integration
- Market-driven approach to organizational design
- Value Chain
- Strategic thinking, strategy formulation, and implementation of strategy
- Design Thinking
Experience Needed
- 3-5 years in Business Analysis / Process Design and Optimisation
- Customer Journey experience – advantageous