Product Owner

Apr 14, 2021

Customer Experience:

  • Understand the link between Customer Experience Journeys and Products, and Operational/Technical Process
  • Understand the link between Business’s transactional and revenue KPIs and Customer Experience Journeys and Products

Business Analysis:

  • Assist in the analysis of which API Building Blocks are both wanted by the market-place and will stimulate usage/revenue/transactions
  • Analyse desired Customer Journeys and identify process gaps
  • Design solutions to bridge process gaps and address root causes for customer-impacting issues
  • Help to define impacted KPIs for the Business Platform customer journeys and provide baselines to ensure improvements are measurable
  • Analyse process gaps in desired Customer Journey Outcomes
  • Design solutions to bridge process gaps and address root causes for customer-impacting issues
  • Interact with selected key 3rd Parties ensuring a smooth integration journey (Swaggers etc.) into the Platform

Process support to Business:

  • Support the Scrum Master in the implementation of API Building Block capability – this includes understanding the Agile way of working and the use of tools such as Jira and Confluence
  • Understand and work using the Behaviour driven development (BDD) approach for new APIs or enhancement of existing APIs
  • Research best practice frameworks and capabilities
  • Design and map future processes based on best practice knowledge
  • Challenge the status quo
  • Ensure alignment between project processes, customer journeys, Customer and 3rd Party API functionality, and business requirements
  • Ensure KPIs are linked to processes in order to measure performance
  • Documentation of API’s in a consistent and easy to use format for consumers
  • Provide assistance and training to incoming project staff, Customer OpCos and Staff, and 3rd Party Companies as required

Knowledge and Experience:

  • Mobile Telecommunications and Financial Services Industries as key building blocks. Knowledge of other industry verticals such as Agriculture, Education, and Health would be an advantage
  • Developing International API Market Place Business
  • Strategic enterprise analysis and business analysis
  • Requirements and business analysis
  • Customer journey understanding
  • Process optimization
  • Root cause analysis
  • Consulting
  • Testing and verification
  • Technical and commercial integration
  • Market-driven approach to organizational design
  • Value Chain
  • Strategic thinking, strategy formulation, and implementation of strategy
  • Design Thinking

Experience Needed

  • 3-5 years in Business Analysis / Process Design and Optimisation
  • Customer Journey experience – advantageous

Learn more/Apply for this position