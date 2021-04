Professional Nurse (PHRU)

A Professional Nurse vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Perinatal HIV Research Unit (PHRU) at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto, Johannesburg – Gauteng.

Background

The Perinatal HIV Research Unit (PHRU) was established in 1996. The Perinatal HIV Research Unit has been involved in research, training, policy formation and advocacy in issues concerning HIV-positive women and their children.

In recent years the work of the unit has expanded beyond the original focus of mother-to-child transmission of HIV, to include treatment trials in adults and children, prevention research, psychosocial research and policy development. In addition, the Unit has developed an HIV vaccine clinical trials unit (HVCTU) and started with HIV Vaccine Trials back in 2001.

The unit is recognized nationally and internationally as a leader in the field of research and policy in the area of mother-to-child transmission of HIV. It has also developed a reputation as a leading African research unit for clinical trials in adults and children with HIV, with one of the largest cohorts.

Main purpose of the job

To coordinate the evaluation of recruited participants in the different sub-studies and assist other nurses in their daily work

Location

PHRU – Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, Soweto

Key performance areas

To do study-related duties as specified by the protocol

Recruit study participants and conduct protocol-specific procedures at local clinics

Conduct home visits if need be

Assess the clinical status of participants

Compile study progress reports on the number of participants enrolled and activities performed

Establish a working relationship with clinic nurses/staff

Follow-up participants who fail to attend their study visits

Collect specimens from participants

Ensure that all participants, parents/caregivers have signed informed consent forms

Communicate routinely as needed to the study coordinator and principal investigator regarding clinical management of subjects

Attend and resolve queried that are generated by data management staff

Do proper filling of results and any other study-related documents in the relevant assigned place

Capture data on Electronic Case Report System

Required minimum education and training

Grade 12

Degree/Diploma in Nursing

Qualified as a Professional Nurse

Valid Driver’s License

Professional body registration

Registered with the South African Nursing Council

Required minimum work experience

At least 2 years of research experience

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

Research experience in TB/HIV is an advantage

Able to multi-task and thrive within demanding work conditions

Computer Literacy

GCP Certification

Empathy and Understanding to patients

Supervisory skills and Staff management experience required

Ability to speak local languages

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 20 April 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

