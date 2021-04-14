Professional Nurse – Transgender Programme (RHI)

A Professional Nurse – Transgender Programme vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (RHI) in Belville, Cape Town – Western Cape.

Background

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africa’s health challenges.

It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health and vaccinology. This is done through pioneering, multi-disciplinary research; responsive technical support and innovation in health services; and evidence-based policy development and advocacy with national, regional and global stakeholders.

Main purpose of the job

The Professional Nurse will provide comprehensive quality HIV and Primary Health Care services to transgender people within fixed and mobile clinical settings

Location

Bellville – Cape Town

Key performance areas

Provide comprehensive sex worker/transgender-friendly clinical services within a multi-disciplinary team

Provide Primary Health services, counseling for and promoting risk reduction and holistic patient care

Provide HIV Counselling and Testing (HCT), Nurse-initiated and managed antiretroviral therapy (ART), and pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) according to DoH guidelines; identify and refer patients with ART failure or complications and support Counsellors promote patient adherence to ART

Provide Sexual Reproductive Health Care (SRH) including Family Planning and Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) screening and treatment

Conduct TB screening

Prescribe and dispense appropriate treatment in line with good pharmacy practice

Support and guide Peer Educators to provide support to clients prior, during and post-treatment

Support delivery of health promotion and education programmes

Perform and comply with administrative procedures associated with accurate clinical record keeping and reporting including patient records and confidentiality

Implement and comply with relevant policies, procedures & protocols

Assist in standardization of procedures, tools & infrastructure

Take part in ongoing Quality Improvement Planning and quality assurance of the operational activities of the clinic

Required minimum education and training

Diploma/Degree in Nursing (NQF Level 5)

Registration with South African Nursing Council (SANC)

Dispensing License

NIMART registration

PrEP training

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

Understanding of the challenges facing sex worker/transgender people in the health context

An ability to communicate and work well with sex worker/transgender people

Willingness to work in unconventional community settings, brothels and hot spots

Previous experience in Sexual Reproductive Health (SRH) services and ART adherence support

Knowledge of national, provincial and district health structures

Knowledge in clinical and data management and analysis

Able to priorities own workload and work towards deadlines

Required minimum work experience

5 years experience working in an NGO setting/primary health care setting

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 21 April 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position