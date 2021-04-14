Programmatic Specialist at Salt

The Programmatic Specialist is responsible for the setup, execution, and day-to-day operations of programmatic campaigns across various media types and platforms including display, video, mobile, and social. This individual will hone their optimization and strategic skills and ensure that KPIs are achieved for all assigned [URL Removed] year of experience in digital media experience across display, video, social and/or mobile; a minimum of 9 months of in-console experience with audience-based RTB media with the ability to manage bid pricing and optimization levers to meet client pacing and performance goals
Key Job responsibilities would include, but are not limited to:Admin
- Delegate and verify accuracy of data entry tasks
- Coordinate tagging & pixeling workflow with adops during campaign setup
- Own scheduling, calendar invites, and note-taking for vendor meetings
Campaign Tasks
- Build out IO and tactics in DSP/PMD per direction of senior team members
- Assist in prelaunch QA
- Monitor daily pacing and performance reporting from all relevant sources: DSP, 3PAS, 3PAV, etc.
- Perform basic analysis and execute daily optimizations
- Proactively collaborate with DSP reps and senior team members on optimization tactics
- Identify and escalate any issues to appropriate internal/external contacts
- Assist senior team members with client deliverables
- Participate in weekly status meetings with agency partners
Learning/Development
- Become an expert in assigned platform(s), mastering the nuances and best practices of campaign setup, execution, and optimization options
- Attend training courses per manager direction
- Develop a functional understanding of agency capabilities, internal tools, and our client business
- Assist with presentation of case studies to internal agency team
