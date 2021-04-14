Programmatic Specialist at Salt

The Programmatic Specialist is responsible for the setup, execution, and day-to-day operations of programmatic campaigns across various media types and platforms including display, video, mobile, and social. This individual will hone their optimization and strategic skills and ensure that KPIs are achieved for all assigned [URL Removed] year of experience in digital media experience across display, video, social and/or mobile; a minimum of 9 months of in-console experience with audience-based RTB media with the ability to manage bid pricing and optimization levers to meet client pacing and performance goals

Command of digital media math

Solid grasp of digital media systems and tools (ie. ad servers, tagging, ad verification, viewability)

Understanding of ad networks, exchanges and/or auction marketplaces and ability to define “programmatic buying”

Proficiency in MSFT Office; with particular experience in manipulating data within Excel (pivot tables, lookup functions, etc.)

Strong analytical, problem solving, and critical thinking skills

Can multi-task, prioritize, and work both collaboratively & autonomously

Maintaining a profound attention to detail in a fast-paced environment

Ability to quickly learn new technologies and stay on top of a constantly evolving suite of platforms, vendors, and inventory offerings

Bachelor’s degree

Key Job responsibilities would include, but are not limited to:Admin

Delegate and verify accuracy of data entry tasks

Coordinate tagging & pixeling workflow with adops during campaign setup

Own scheduling, calendar invites, and note-taking for vendor meetings

Campaign Tasks

Build out IO and tactics in DSP/PMD per direction of senior team members

Assist in prelaunch QA

Monitor daily pacing and performance reporting from all relevant sources: DSP, 3PAS, 3PAV, etc.

Perform basic analysis and execute daily optimizations

Proactively collaborate with DSP reps and senior team members on optimization tactics

Identify and escalate any issues to appropriate internal/external contacts

Assist senior team members with client deliverables

Participate in weekly status meetings with agency partners

Learning/Development

Become an expert in assigned platform(s), mastering the nuances and best practices of campaign setup, execution, and optimization options

Attend training courses per manager direction

Develop a functional understanding of agency capabilities, internal tools, and our client business

Assist with presentation of case studies to internal agency team

