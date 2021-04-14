Programmer at Rory Mackie & Associates

Our client, based in the Northern Suburbs of Cape Town, is seeking a Programmer with 1 -2 years experience to join their team and assist them with a busy client focused environment.
Required skills:
- At least 1 – 2 years previous programming working experience
- C#
- Javascript/Typescript
- Angular2+/ReactJs
- Database/ORM knowledge
Advantageous skills:
- React Native
- Understanding of SOLID principles
- AWS knowledge
The individual will be based at their offices in the Northern Suburbs and will not be able to work remotely.
This is a great role for an individual with the correct skill set and who is looking for growth and greater exposure to some exciting projects.
The role is immediately available, so don’t delay!