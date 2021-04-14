Project Administrator at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Northern suburbs) has an Independent Contract opportunity available for a Project Management Support Administrator (PMSA)

Duration : 6 months

Rate : TBD

Industry : Financial

OUTPUT / DELIVERABLES

Budget

– Assist in managing project/programme budget & costs.

Execute monthly cost & projection reporting.

Coordinate PPO time capturing

Manage account payments for various vendors

Create and manage Purchase orders for all contractors

Manage Receipt of Goods on Purchase orders before month-end

Resolve budget queries and report to Project/Programme Manager.

Prepare reports on projects cost

Communication

Be proficient in MS Teams and related collaboration sites and facilitate virtual meetings

Coordinates project progress reporting using project management methodology.

Follow-up on project reports required for monitoring and evaluation of projects

Monitoring project implementation dates and follow-up with stakeholders

Update PPO with weekly progress comments from the different streams

Support

Coordinate project/programme plan.

Organise and minute high level project/programme meetings (including virtual meetings)

Resource contracts and maintenance

Maintain project/programme data on PPO and SharePoint.

Update of demand/supply for the project/programme on PPO

Accurate reporting according to standards.

Hardware/Software orders on SRS system = 5 working day SLA.

Coordinate issues, dependencies & risks across sub-projects.

Formalise Change Management process.

Ensure proper project completion according to administrative guidelines.

Update PSAMC document and follow up on deliverables.

Update and manage risks & issues on PPO.

Implementation

Ensures the procurement of services for the project

Coordinates the workload of the resources

Ensure the deliverables are tracked and that progress is reported

Facilitates the development of project plans

Facilitates the operations of the various Steering Committees

Governance

Governance Follow Shared Services and SPF processes.

Coordinate execution of the project/programme in accordance with the methodology, governance & standards.

Completion of templates within guidelines.

COMPETENCY

Leading through vision and values Keeping the Business Change vision and values in mind when embarking on collaborative decision making.

Influencing Makes a strong, positive impression with personal authority. Uses appropriate interpersonal styles and appeals to reason, data, and facts and figures in order to gain acceptance of an idea or plan from internal and external stakeholders.

Communication Expresses ideas and information in individual and group situations, adjusting language to meet the needs and characteristics of the audience

Decision-making The ability to thoroughly and accurately identify, define and analyse a problem with a view to committing to the most appropriate course of action after considering relevant facts. Sometimes entails the application of new ideas and concepts.

Problem-solving The ability to assess a situation and implement a workable solution in a timely and effective manner, once alternatives have been generated and assessed in terms of practicality and effectiveness.

Building and Maintaining relationships Building and maintaining interpersonal relationships with a diverse internal and external group of people to facilitate the accomplishment of work goals.

Partnerships Identifying opportunities and taking action to build relationships between one’s area and other areas, departments or organisations to help achieve business goals.

Customer Service & building loyalty Develops and sustains customer relationships by understanding, anticipation and focusing on their needs and expectation; being accountable for customer satisfaction.

Innovative thinking Generates and recognises imaginative or creative ideas in work related situations.

Change management Influences others about the changing nature of work.

Results driven Persevering with an individual task and seeing it through to its conclusion, by demonstrating prompt, sustained goal orientated acting even in the face of obstacles and in this way focuses on improving operation.

Information gathering Gathers all possible relevant information for problem solving, consults widely, probes facts, and consults other appropriate information resources for different perspectives.

Analytical Critically review documentation and data, seek relevant information, determine the source of a problem, probes for facts, consults and draw conclusions.

Technical Professional Skill Acquiring the appropriate level of technical skill or knowledge in position related areas e.g. Word, Excel, PowerPoint, PPO, e2Financials, SRS and MS Project. Keeping abreast of latest trends in areas of expertise.

Agility Quick reaction to Client’s needs. Quick reaction to Manager’s requests. Easy acceptance of any changes.

Desired Skills:

Support Project Management

Minute taking

Microsoft Project

Coordinate Meetings

Project Management Foundation

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

