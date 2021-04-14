Project Manager at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Senior Project Manager to join them on a independent contract basis

Required:

Experience in Financial /Insurance industry.

Unit trust/ equity trading/investment knowledge, fund take-on/onboarding experience.

Project Management Professional (PMP®)/Prince II certification is strongly preferred.

Strong knowledge of Project Portfolio Management (PPO) and Jira planning tools.

Experience with financial systems such as IDU

Competencies

Excellent writing and oral communication skills (English);

Ability to work with people at all levels across the business and manage out-sourced resources;

Ability to facilitate decision-making across a disparate list of stakeholders;

Ability to negotiate outsourced delivery with vendors;

Computer literate with proficiency in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel & PowerPoint);

Professional qualification and/or project management certification would be advantageous;

Behavioural Competencies:

Able to have difficult conversations with the right level of tact and diplomacy;

Not intimidated by seniority of stakeholders or the complexity of the situation;

Energetic and flexible;

Ability to deal effectively and credibly with both senior business managers and employees;

Ability to communicate clearly and effectively coupled with good negotiation skills;

Excellent co-ordination and organizational skills;

Team-oriented attitude, ability to meet deadlines and handle multiple priorities;

Excellent interpersonal skills and emotional maturity.

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

Agile

jira

Finance

Unit trust

Project Governance

Software Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position