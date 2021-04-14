Project Manager at QES

Apr 14, 2021

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Senior Project Manager to join them on a independent contract basis

Required:

Experience in Financial /Insurance industry.
Unit trust/ equity trading/investment knowledge, fund take-on/onboarding experience.

  • Project Management Professional (PMP®)/Prince II certification is strongly preferred.
  • Strong knowledge of Project Portfolio Management (PPO) and Jira planning tools.
  • Experience with financial systems such as IDU

Competencies

  • Excellent writing and oral communication skills (English);
  • Ability to work with people at all levels across the business and manage out-sourced resources;
  • Ability to facilitate decision-making across a disparate list of stakeholders;
  • Ability to negotiate outsourced delivery with vendors;
  • Computer literate with proficiency in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel & PowerPoint);
  • Professional qualification and/or project management certification would be advantageous;

Behavioural Competencies:

  • Able to have difficult conversations with the right level of tact and diplomacy;
  • Not intimidated by seniority of stakeholders or the complexity of the situation;
  • Energetic and flexible;
  • Ability to deal effectively and credibly with both senior business managers and employees;
  • Ability to communicate clearly and effectively coupled with good negotiation skills;
  • Excellent co-ordination and organizational skills;
  • Team-oriented attitude, ability to meet deadlines and handle multiple priorities;
  • Excellent interpersonal skills and emotional maturity.

Desired Skills:

  • Project Manager
  • Agile
  • jira
  • Finance
  • Unit trust
  • Project Governance
  • Software Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

