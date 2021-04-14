Project Manager at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Senior Project Manager to join them on a independent contract basis
Required:
Experience in Financial /Insurance industry.
Unit trust/ equity trading/investment knowledge, fund take-on/onboarding experience.
- Project Management Professional (PMP®)/Prince II certification is strongly preferred.
- Strong knowledge of Project Portfolio Management (PPO) and Jira planning tools.
- Experience with financial systems such as IDU
Competencies
- Excellent writing and oral communication skills (English);
- Ability to work with people at all levels across the business and manage out-sourced resources;
- Ability to facilitate decision-making across a disparate list of stakeholders;
- Ability to negotiate outsourced delivery with vendors;
- Computer literate with proficiency in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel & PowerPoint);
- Professional qualification and/or project management certification would be advantageous;
Behavioural Competencies:
- Able to have difficult conversations with the right level of tact and diplomacy;
- Not intimidated by seniority of stakeholders or the complexity of the situation;
- Energetic and flexible;
- Ability to deal effectively and credibly with both senior business managers and employees;
- Ability to communicate clearly and effectively coupled with good negotiation skills;
- Excellent co-ordination and organizational skills;
- Team-oriented attitude, ability to meet deadlines and handle multiple priorities;
- Excellent interpersonal skills and emotional maturity.
Desired Skills:
- Project Manager
- Agile
- jira
- Finance
- Unit trust
- Project Governance
- Software Project Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric