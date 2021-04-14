Renewables Engineer who will function as a technical consultant for utility scale (5MW+) Solar PV and Wind Energy projects in the Southern Africa and also able to support the international business as required.
Key Responsibilities:
- Managing and performing high quality technical advisory works;
- Project management and interfacing between engineering disciplines (mechanical, electrical, civil and control & instrumentation);
- Provide technical input from initial assessment through to technical and economic feasibility of the solar PV /Wind projects and integration with other electrical or generating plants as necessary;
- Review overall project design and suggest technical and design improvements;
- Preparation and management of technical specifications, bills of materials, tender stage management and evaluations, negotiation and selection of Balance of Plant, Operation & Maintenance or EPC and other supply contracts;
- Technical reviews/negotiate key construction contracts for, and alongside, clients;
- Due diligence of solar PV projects and support Sponsor(s) and Lender(s) throughout the Financial Close process including technical liaison with legal and financial advisors;
- Risk management, including construction, operational, and financial risk as well as internal risk management;
- Assessing technical risks and proposing mitigation strategies to reduce risk exposure in project CAPEX, OPEX and revenues;
- Monitoring project construction and acceptance including site visits and commissioning supervision; and
Qualifications Required:
- Eng (Elec or Mech) Degree or BTech Engineering (Elect or Mech)
- ECSA registration as a Candidate is required; however preference is given to candidates that are already Professional registered with ECSA.
- 3 to 5 years’ experience on Solar PV technology with experience in Wind Technology considered very advantageous. Mix of South African experience (REIPPP) and regional overseas experience is also preferred.
- In-depth knowledge and field expertise regarding solar PV technologies including emerging technologies and the international solar PV market.
- Technical advisory experience towards investors, project developers and banks.
- Knowledge of various solar PV applications (utility scale, ground mounted, building mounted, fixed tilt, single axis and multi axis tracking).
- International solar PV project development and delivery experience.
- Experience covering a range of solar PV plant lifecycle delivery (including feasibility and development engineering, construction monitoring, witnessing testing and commissioning activities, and operational monitoring / inspections)
- Knowledge of solar PV plant designs, Energy Yield Assessment, layouts and connection interfaces.
Desired Skills:
- solar PV plant designs
- Solar
- degree
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years