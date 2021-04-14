Renewables Engineer

Renewables Engineer who will function as a technical consultant for utility scale (5MW+) Solar PV and Wind Energy projects in the Southern Africa and also able to support the international business as required.

Key Responsibilities:

Managing and performing high quality technical advisory works;

Project management and interfacing between engineering disciplines (mechanical, electrical, civil and control & instrumentation);

Provide technical input from initial assessment through to technical and economic feasibility of the solar PV /Wind projects and integration with other electrical or generating plants as necessary;

Review overall project design and suggest technical and design improvements;

Preparation and management of technical specifications, bills of materials, tender stage management and evaluations, negotiation and selection of Balance of Plant, Operation & Maintenance or EPC and other supply contracts;

Technical reviews/negotiate key construction contracts for, and alongside, clients;

Due diligence of solar PV projects and support Sponsor(s) and Lender(s) throughout the Financial Close process including technical liaison with legal and financial advisors;

Risk management, including construction, operational, and financial risk as well as internal risk management;

Assessing technical risks and proposing mitigation strategies to reduce risk exposure in project CAPEX, OPEX and revenues;

Monitoring project construction and acceptance including site visits and commissioning supervision; and

Qualifications Required:

Eng (Elec or Mech) Degree or BTech Engineering (Elect or Mech)

ECSA registration as a Candidate is required; however preference is given to candidates that are already Professional registered with ECSA.

3 to 5 years’ experience on Solar PV technology with experience in Wind Technology considered very advantageous. Mix of South African experience (REIPPP) and regional overseas experience is also preferred.

In-depth knowledge and field expertise regarding solar PV technologies including emerging technologies and the international solar PV market.

Technical advisory experience towards investors, project developers and banks.

Knowledge of various solar PV applications (utility scale, ground mounted, building mounted, fixed tilt, single axis and multi axis tracking).

International solar PV project development and delivery experience.

Experience covering a range of solar PV plant lifecycle delivery (including feasibility and development engineering, construction monitoring, witnessing testing and commissioning activities, and operational monitoring / inspections)

Knowledge of solar PV plant designs, Energy Yield Assessment, layouts and connection interfaces.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

