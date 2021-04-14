Scrum Master at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Scrum Master to join them on a Independent Contract Basis

Industry : Financial and IT

Required

Formal Training

Hands on experience in similar role

Proven track record

Knowledge of: Agile and scrum practises, Project Management methodologies, SDLC

Financial Acumen

Experienced in project implementations within the financial domain.

Sound experience and knowledge of the system development lifecycle processes and methods, from business concept to deployment stages and tools such as JIRA, Confluence and SharePoint.

Experienced in Agile and Scrum Methodology with associated Tool experience such as JIRA,

JIRA Portfolio and Confluence.

Project skills and Project Management Tool experience e.g. PPO

Desired Skills:

Scrum

Agile

Scrum Master

Agile coaching

SDLC

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

