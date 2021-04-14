Scrum Master at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Scrum Master to join them on a Independent Contract Basis
Industry : Financial and IT
Required
Formal Training
Hands on experience in similar role
Proven track record
Knowledge of: Agile and scrum practises, Project Management methodologies, SDLC
Financial Acumen
Experienced in project implementations within the financial domain.
Sound experience and knowledge of the system development lifecycle processes and methods, from business concept to deployment stages and tools such as JIRA, Confluence and SharePoint.
Experienced in Agile and Scrum Methodology with associated Tool experience such as JIRA,
JIRA Portfolio and Confluence.
Project skills and Project Management Tool experience e.g. PPO
Desired Skills:
- Scrum
- Agile
- Scrum Master
- Agile coaching
- SDLC
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric