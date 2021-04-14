Security Manager at iOCO

The Role: Essential functions:

Develop and implement a strategic, long-term information security strategy to ensure that company??s information resources are adequately protected.

Lead the development of comprehensive information security policies, procedures, standards, and guidelines, and oversee their approval, dissemination, and maintenance.

Ensure that the information security management program enforces compliance with applicable policies, laws, regulations, and contractual requirements.

Lead efforts to monitor and maintain compliance with PCI, GDPR, POPIA and other applicable laws and regulations.

Work to strike an optimal balance between the necessity for business with the need for security, safety and data privacy in all aspects of Group IT operations.

Identify, evaluate, and report on information security risks, program developments, and improvement projects to the executive committees, and provide subject matter expertise on security standards and best practices.

Work with senior leaders across the business to identify and assess IT risks, establish risk tolerance, navigate risk acceptance processes, monitor remediation efforts, and implement mitigating and compensating controls necessary to reduce IT risks to acceptable levels.

Act as the champion for the enterprise information security program and foster a security-aware culture through creative and effective efforts towards ongoing Security Awareness Training & Education (SATE).

Develop, mentor, lead, and manage a high-performing cross-functional team of information security, risk, and compliance professionals.

Be an active participant and take a leadership role in relevant councils, committees, and working groups in areas related to IT Governance, Information Security, Data Governance, Identity & Access, and Privacy.

Supervise all aspects of security operations for the daily defence of the Group, including monitoring, detection, investigation, and response into attacks, vulnerabilities, and emergent threats.

Oversee the evaluation, selection and implementation of information security solutions that are innovative, cost-effective, and minimally disruptive.

Develop business-focused metrics to measure the effectiveness of the information security program, and work to increase the maturity of the program over time.

Oversee incident response planning and the investigation of security breaches, and assist with any associated disciplinary, public relations and legal matters

Qualifications:

BSc / IT or related undergrad qualification

Experience required:Job Related Experience Required

General IT Management: 5-7 years

General Cybersecurity Management: 7-10 years

General Cybersecurity Practitioner / Engineer: 7-10 years

Project Management: 3-5 years

Job Related Knowledge Required

ISO 27001,

Security Qualifications (CISMP, CISSP, CIRC, CISA)

Architecture & Security Process Analysis

MS365 Security Capabilities

Mimecast

SIEM Management

Vulnerability Management

Endpoint Security Management

Firewall Management

POPIA/GDPR Knowledge

Security Incident Response Management

How the role raises the bar

Strategic Conceptualizing Skills

Planning and Organising Skills

Communication: Verbal and written

Innovation Skills

Change Management Skills

Research Skills

Relationship and Networking Skills

Results Driven

Attributes essential to raising the bar

