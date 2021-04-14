Senior Business Analyst (Finance) at O’Brien Recruitment

Apr 14, 2021

Senior Business Analyst (Finance)

Purpose of the Job

To ensure that efficient and cost-effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements.

Job Objectives entails:

  • To understand the current business environment
  • To identify and understand business requirements
  • To determine a suitable solution to address business needs/requirements
  • To deliver the required solution
  • To train business users
  • To continuously support the business environment
  • To lead, mentor and coach junior and intermediate BA’s within the stream.

Qualifications

Essential:

  • 3 year Financial Degree/Diploma

Desirable:

  • FTI Diploma

Experience

Essential

  • (5 years) Business analysis in Finance
  • (5 years) ERP systems
  • (2-3 years) Retail industry
  • SAP FI experience

Desirable

  • S/4 Hana experience

Knowledge and Skills

Essential

  • Formal training in business analysis and design methodologies
  • Experience in participating in projects
  • Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment

