Senior Business Analyst (Finance) at O’Brien Recruitment

Senior Business Analyst (Finance)
Purpose of the Job
To ensure that efficient and cost-effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements.
Job Objectives entails:
- To understand the current business environment
- To identify and understand business requirements
- To determine a suitable solution to address business needs/requirements
- To deliver the required solution
- To train business users
- To continuously support the business environment
- To lead, mentor and coach junior and intermediate BA’s within the stream.
Qualifications
Essential:
- 3 year Financial Degree/Diploma
Desirable:
- FTI Diploma
Experience
Essential
- (5 years) Business analysis in Finance
- (5 years) ERP systems
- (2-3 years) Retail industry
- SAP FI experience
Desirable
- S/4 Hana experience
Knowledge and Skills
Essential
- Formal training in business analysis and design methodologies
- Experience in participating in projects
- Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment