Senior Business Analyst (Finance) at O’Brien Recruitment

Purpose of the Job

To ensure that efficient and cost-effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements.

Job Objectives entails:

To understand the current business environment

To identify and understand business requirements

To determine a suitable solution to address business needs/requirements

To deliver the required solution

To train business users

To continuously support the business environment

To lead, mentor and coach junior and intermediate BA’s within the stream.

Qualifications

Essential:

3 year Financial Degree/Diploma

Desirable:

FTI Diploma

Experience

Essential

(5 years) Business analysis in Finance

(5 years) ERP systems

(2-3 years) Retail industry

SAP FI experience

Desirable

S/4 Hana experience

Knowledge and Skills

Essential

Formal training in business analysis and design methodologies

Experience in participating in projects

Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment

