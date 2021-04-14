Senior Claims Handler

Specialist Claims Advisor is a claims handler, who is able to independently service clients. Receives new claims from clients and/or colleagues to review, process, collect information and notify all appropriate insurers. Role identifies and validates coverage information; updates core claims applications and tracks

the process through to completion of each claims movement or until finalization of the company responsibilities agreed with the client. Role will manage, facilitate and action all subsequent movements or activities, including settlement or payment as appropriate and reporting, through to completion of the claim.

The below are non – negotiables:

Corporate claims administration experience

All classes of liability claims.(Professional Indemnity, Directors and Offices, Employers Practice Liability, Cyber risk, General Liability

Financial Lines claims experience – High profile clients (ie. Bankers, Profession, Realty etc.)

Aggregate / self-insurance /Cell Captive / Global placement claims handling experience.

Responsibilities:

Claims Process

Review and understand incoming documentation seeking guidance or advice where necessary

Identify all potential policies and coverages, seek validation where necessary, and advice where uncertain or clarification required

Promptly enter or update claims information into appropriate claims application(s) in compliance with any local service standards

Distribute (report) new claim notifications, or updates, to all insurers for all policies or coverages

Communicate with clients, colleagues, third parties or insurers for status updates, information requests, instructions or query resolution

Facilitate information requests between insurers and clients

Prepare settlement documentation and where appropriate facilitate collection of claims monies

Monitor incoming (& outstanding) funds from insurers, prepare payment requisitions where applicable to facilitate payment to client/beneficiary

Communicate with clients or beneficiaries to provide status updates, and follow-up with insurers or otherwise for outstanding receivables

Generate claims reports as required, validate, supplement and distribute as necessary

Attend meetings with clients, insurers or third parties as required

Interpreting clients business drivers and company processes, consider and suggest improvement opportunities, initially via local company management

Claims Management Responsibilities

Adhere to compliance/regulatory requirements, or company’s Professional standards to maintain quality & avoid potential Error & Omission (E&O) situations

Build and maintain effective relationships with clients, colleagues, third parties or insurers

Effectively communicate with clients, colleagues, third parties or insurers as appropriate at all times, and as per local procedures

Ensure all applicable claims applications, records and files are kept up to date at all times

Proactively handle tasks and activities to ensure adherence to local or client service standards, or Key Performance Indicators (KPI’s)

Manage and prioritize workloads to meet deadlines, service standards or deliverables, escalate or seek assistance where necessary

Take ownership of your own personal development, maintaining and improving knowledge and skills

Technical Claims and Escalation Management

Demonstrate an escalated degree of control with regards’ to Operational Risk exposures for significant claims

Judge escalated issues pertaining to claims processing, provide resolution or defer to others as appropriate

Demonstrate thorough understanding of Line of Business (LOB) placements, markets and internal/external procedures, including Third Party Administrators (TPA’s)

Liaison with insurers on claims notifications, updates, information requests, queries, acknowledgements or other issues

Liaison with advocates and/or client executives for specific claim related issues, or client service concerns

Keep all relevant parties informed, as appropriate, of any potential problems, contentious claims or general claims trends

Provide assistance and/or guidance in resolving issues with non-paying insurers for outstanding settlements

Participate in internal and external audits as appropriate, where applicable, provide feedback & recommendations for improvements

Education

At least Secondary or High School qualifications required

Diploma or university degree preferred (or equivalent experience)

Diploma in contractual Law – Beneficial

Experience

Minimum 5 years’ work experience

Minimum of 3 years Corporate claims: General Liability, D&O Liability,

Professional Indemnity, Employers Liability, Financial lines Claims experience – Essential

Non-Motor and Motor corporate claims handling experience

All Lines of Business experience

Self-insurance claims handling knowledge.

Knowledge and Skills

Clear and concise oral and written communication skills

Strong numerical skills

Excellent organization skills – able to prioritize work and meet deadlines

Excellent interpersonal skills – able to work within a team

Comfortable and experience working with technology (solutions)

Proficient in Microsoft Office tools (or equivalent) – Outlook, Word and Excel

Insurance/ claims handling knowledge

Relevant industry practice or Line of Business experience

Insurance market, clients and claims management skills related to area of expertise

Strong networking skills

Strong problem solving capabilities

Desired Skills:

Corporate claims administration

All classes of liability claims

Financial Lines claims

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is a Insurance Corporate client based in Sandton.

