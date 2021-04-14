Senior Handyman Fire and Access

Our client in the manufacturing and distribution is looking for the Senior Handyman – Fire and Access to carry out timeous and quality planned, preventive and emergency maintenance on all specified Fire Detection and Security Control equipment and Technical Security System equipment

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Fulfill requirements of the job cards as per client and company requirements, ensure all equipment is serviced in accordance with schedule, preventative or emergency fault rectification complies with legislation, SLA and job plans.

Effecting investigations, evaluation and restorations of problems identified inclusive of hazards.

Provide constant feedback to the client on restoration status of operations.

Offer timeous completion of field request; report all irregular occurrences to the maintenance management team.

Undertake other related duties and assignments as assigned from time to time.

QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE:

N4 in Electrical Engineering (Heavy or Light Current)

Single-phase trade tested electrician would be advantageous

Technical Security/Fire/Access background

Matric (Senior Certificate)

Valid SA Driver’s License

Trade Test will be advantageous.

Ability to work under pressure, long hours and with a focus on meeting multi-customer requirements and stringent service standards. Will be required to travel occasionally, work overtime and be on standby.

Strong IT support background (hardware and software), pertaining to Fire Detection and/or Access control and Technical security systems and/or Building Monitoring systems (Ability to understand software logic and write basic procedures and routines

N+ is a must (all access control are on BMW network and N+ gives the basic understanding of Networking ) A+ will be advantageous

Knowledge of OHS Act & ISO 9001 Quality Management Systems

Learn more/Apply for this position