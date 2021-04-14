Senior Manager: Credit Risk

JOB DESCRIPTION

Provision of independent credit & investment assessments on credit submissions to credit committees, exercise credit judgment and make sound credit recommendations within the stipulated Service Level Agreement.

Providing advisory services to Strategic Business Units (SBU’s) on credit risk matters and assist in structuring deals

Participating in Due Diligence investigations with the SBUs, provide advice on risks to be assumed, mitigating factors and assessing viability of projects.

Project risks identification and mitigation – including the development of a Project risk matrix in conjunction with the relevant SBUs

Performing risk grading of Business Partners through application of in-house credit risk tools and models and give constructive view on the output

JOB REQUIREMENTS

• B Com degree, CA or equivalent post graduate qualifications.

6 to 10 year’s relevant experience in a financial institution.

• Understanding and knowledge of risk management or project environment with strong emphasis on risk identification, assessment and mitigation.

• Knowledge and Understanding of credit risk and any associated risks prevalent in the financing of transactions/projects.

• Portfolio management experience will be an advantage

