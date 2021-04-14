Senior Manager: Credit Risk

JOB DESCRIPTION
- Provision of independent credit & investment assessments on credit submissions to credit committees, exercise credit judgment and make sound credit recommendations within the stipulated Service Level Agreement.
- Providing advisory services to Strategic Business Units (SBU’s) on credit risk matters and assist in structuring deals
- Participating in Due Diligence investigations with the SBUs, provide advice on risks to be assumed, mitigating factors and assessing viability of projects.
- Project risks identification and mitigation – including the development of a Project risk matrix in conjunction with the relevant SBUs
- Performing risk grading of Business Partners through application of in-house credit risk tools and models and give constructive view on the output
JOB REQUIREMENTS
• B Com degree, CA or equivalent post graduate qualifications.
6 to 10 year’s relevant experience in a financial institution.
• Understanding and knowledge of risk management or project environment with strong emphasis on risk identification, assessment and mitigation.
• Knowledge and Understanding of credit risk and any associated risks prevalent in the financing of transactions/projects.
• Portfolio management experience will be an advantage