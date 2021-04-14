Senior Manager: Credit Risk

Apr 14, 2021

JOB DESCRIPTION

  • Provision of independent credit & investment assessments on credit submissions to credit committees, exercise credit judgment and make sound credit recommendations within the stipulated Service Level Agreement.
  • Providing advisory services to Strategic Business Units (SBU’s) on credit risk matters and assist in structuring deals
  • Participating in Due Diligence investigations with the SBUs, provide advice on risks to be assumed, mitigating factors and assessing viability of projects.
  • Project risks identification and mitigation – including the development of a Project risk matrix in conjunction with the relevant SBUs
  • Performing risk grading of Business Partners through application of in-house credit risk tools and models and give constructive view on the output

JOB REQUIREMENTS

• B Com degree, CA or equivalent post graduate qualifications.

6 to 10 year’s relevant experience in a financial institution.
• Understanding and knowledge of risk management or project environment with strong emphasis on risk identification, assessment and mitigation.
• Knowledge and Understanding of credit risk and any associated risks prevalent in the financing of transactions/projects.
• Portfolio management experience will be an advantage

