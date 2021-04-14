Senior Manager:Technical Accounting and Reporting

Our client, a leader in Banking is now hiring a Snr Manager Technical Accounting Reporting (CA) SA to manage the Financial reporting for Group (including Group entities), provide technical accounting opinions and to project manager the statutory audit
Key Performance Areas:
Preparation of the Group Financial statements including the Group entities
- Managing and producing the Group Financial Statement
- Financial Statements must be produced on a timely basis for Annual, interims and quarterly basis
- Ensure the accuracy of numbers to underlying sources and adequate auditable schedules support the FS
- Review and sign off annual financial statements to ensure accuracy, completeness and confidentiality of the statements, prior to the release thereof.
Technical Accounting, Project management of the audit and Management of Resources
Qualifications, Skills and Experience:
- CA (SA)
- 10 -7 years post articles experience in relevant banking environment in a managerial position
Competencies:
- Accounting skills
- Analytical Skills
- Knowledge and understanding of Income Tax Act, IFRS accounting standards, Vat Act, Bank Act, Labour Legislation MS Office skills
- People management
- Problem solving skills
- Relationship Management
- Report writing skills