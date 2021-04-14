Senior Manager:Technical Accounting and Reporting

Our client, a leader in Banking is now hiring a Snr Manager Technical Accounting Reporting (CA) SA to manage the Financial reporting for Group (including Group entities), provide technical accounting opinions and to project manager the statutory audit

Key Performance Areas:

Preparation of the Group Financial statements including the Group entities

Managing and producing the Group Financial Statement

Financial Statements must be produced on a timely basis for Annual, interims and quarterly basis

Ensure the accuracy of numbers to underlying sources and adequate auditable schedules support the FS

Review and sign off annual financial statements to ensure accuracy, completeness and confidentiality of the statements, prior to the release thereof.

Technical Accounting, Project management of the audit and Management of Resources

Qualifications, Skills and Experience:

CA (SA)

10 -7 years post articles experience in relevant banking environment in a managerial position

Competencies:

Accounting skills

Analytical Skills

Knowledge and understanding of Income Tax Act, IFRS accounting standards, Vat Act, Bank Act, Labour Legislation MS Office skills

People management

Problem solving skills

Relationship Management

Report writing skills

