Senior Mechanical Designer – transformers

MAIN PURPOSE
- Carry out designs and other relevant documents of medium and power transformers, up to 100 MVA 170 kV. Organizing and coordinating the activities related to products design, standardization and implementation of new technologies applied to the power transformers. Implementation of medium and power design technology according to COMPANY guidelines and standards to ensure that the company reach levels of excellence in the technologies and in the quality of products.
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
- Carry out medium and power transformers designs considering material’s characteristics and equipment.
- Optimize designs with cost calculation, considering available materials and techniques, including not moved materials on stock, taking into account customer specification.
- Analyse, interpret and maintain complex mini-substations design databases.
- Knowledge of mechanical calculation considering material’s characteristics and equipment applied in medium and power transformer
- Knowledge of manufacturing process applied in medium and power transformers.
- Ability to work with customized engineering design software and advise on improvements.
- Provide technical information, interpret performance results on testing of medium and power considering national and/or international standards applicable.
- Coordinate quality checks and inspections on products during the manufacturing process.
- Train and support personnel in power transformer design and system applications.
- Assist and give relevant information to the Factory, Purchasing, Sales and Technical Assistance areas.
- Inspect the equipment’s condition, check results, write and approve failure reports.
- Prepare and review of WTA technical standards applied in the design section.
- Coordinate, in conjunction with the product and Quality area, the certification of COMPANY products in South Africa.
- Represent WTA in meetings with customers, suppliers and service providers on subjects related to product performance and after sales issues.
- Represent WTA in Technical Committees as members in working groups in the development of standards and assessment on technical subjects related to the South African technical regulation.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Qualification in Mechanical Engineering
- More than 5 years’ experience in medium and power transformers design up to 100 MVA 170 kV Class.
- Ability to optimize design with cost calculation, interpreting customer specification for medium and power transformers
- Knowledge of electrical and mechanical calculations considering material’s characteristics and equipment applied in medium and power transformers.
- Knowledge of manufacturing process applied in in medium and power transformers.
- Knowledge of national and international standards applied to medium and power transformers.
- Experience in advanced AutoCAD, 3D software (Solid Works is an advantage).
- Computer literacy- Windows, MS Word and Excel (Syspro is an advantage).
- Knowledge and ability to support the flow process between areas of the company.
- Ability to prepare material stock codes and description according class structure to input on the MRP system (SYSPRO).
SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS
- Must possess the ability to make independent decisions when circumstances warrant.
- Must have patience, tact, a cheerful disposition and enthusiasm as well as the willingness to handle difficult situations.
- Ability to pay close attention to detail and co-ordinate various activities simultaneously.
- Ability to work well in a team setting.
- Must have excellent technical skills.
- Good communication skills in all levels.
- The ability to work under pressure.
- A keen sense of urgency and a willingness to learn additional job related skills.
- A code 8 driver’s licence.
- Ability to design and develop innovative solutions.
- Analytical, critical and systematic thinker.
- Ability to take decisions, identify risks and opportunities in the design process and systems applications.
WORKING CONDITIONS
- Predominantly office based.
- Out of office errands from time to time.
- Required to work beyond normal working hours, evenings, weekends and holidays should the need arise.
- Position may require out of town travel.
GENERAL
- The prescribed Company Procedures, including Signature Mandates, must be complied with at all times.
- Service customers promptly and courteously to ensure that calls are returned, queries are speedily answered and that all commitments are timeously fulfilled.
- Perform any other reasonable duty delegated to you.
Desired Skills:
- transformer designs
- autoCAD
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
Employer & Job Benefits:
- MEDICAL
- PENSION FUNDS