Senior PPC Growth Specialist at Salt

ROLE PROFILE: SENIOR PPC SPECIALIST We are looking for big thinkers and “goal” diggers! Are you on top of the latest in PPC and CRO best practices? Are you to switch gears and take your Digital Marketing career from a Penny-farthing to an E-bike? Do ambitious company growth goals, international exposure & working from home most days excite you?Who are we?We are a global insurance business that is at the forefront of providing smart bicycle and cyclist insurance solutions to partners in the USA, UK, Australia and South Africa. As a fintech company we have been innovating already for thirteen years and we are constantly finding exciting and new business opportunities. We believe in sourcing exceptional talent and giving them the freedom, resources and tools to push boundaries and find new and innovative ways of doing [URL Removed] days are filled with good coffee, hard work, lots of cycle talk and above all staying active mentally, physically and socially.Key Role Responsibilities
- Responsible for setting up, testing, developing & improving PPC campaigns
- Devising paid strategies to drive online traffic to our websites
- Making strategic recommendations on new niches or targeting opportunities for PPC
- Collaborate with SEO, regional brand marketing teams and commercial managers to deliver a consistent brand message and positive ROI.
- Strong communication skills especially around ROI – be able to argue a point
- Work closely with in-house copywriters, designers, and marketers to optimise CTRs, landing pages, quality score and conversion.
- Tracking conversion rates and making improvements to the websites
- Developing and managing digital marketing campaigns
- Utilising a range of techniques including paid search, paid social and display
- Good understanding of setting up funnels and automated emails
- Responsibility for planning and budgetary control of all paid digital marketing
- Devise our focus on opportunities such as programmatic, Taboola and other paid lever opportunities.
- Review new technologies and keep the company at the forefront of developments in digital marketing.
- Ensure that the technical infrastructure is in place to provide optimal tracking and reporting.
- Optimise and configure accounts, conduct regular analysis, and define scalable processes.
- Create and present regular performance reports for key internal stakeholders throughout the company.
Requirements
- Minimum of 4 years PPC experience, with at least 1 of those in a PPC position in an agency environment
- Experience managing PPC, Ecommerce, Social Media Ads and Affiliate programme
- Google AdWords Certification
- Intermediate to Advanced experience using Google Analytics (GA certified preferred).
- Experience with AdWords Editor and keyword research/analysis/expansion/optimization tools.
- Experience with paid media and display. DoubleClick experience is a bonus.
Plus
- UK market experience
- Video ad experience
- Facebook Blueprint Certification
- Landing page and conversion rate optimization
- Being a cyclist
- Insurance industry experience
