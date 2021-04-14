Senior PPC Growth Specialist at Salt

ROLE PROFILE: SENIOR PPC SPECIALIST We are looking for big thinkers and “goal” diggers! Are you on top of the latest in PPC and CRO best practices? Are you to switch gears and take your Digital Marketing career from a Penny-farthing to an E-bike? Do ambitious company growth goals, international exposure & working from home most days excite you?Who are we?We are a global insurance business that is at the forefront of providing smart bicycle and cyclist insurance solutions to partners in the USA, UK, Australia and South Africa. As a fintech company we have been innovating already for thirteen years and we are constantly finding exciting and new business opportunities. We believe in sourcing exceptional talent and giving them the freedom, resources and tools to push boundaries and find new and innovative ways of doing [URL Removed] days are filled with good coffee, hard work, lots of cycle talk and above all staying active mentally, physically and socially.Key Role Responsibilities

Responsible for setting up, testing, developing & improving PPC campaigns

Devising paid strategies to drive online traffic to our websites

Making strategic recommendations on new niches or targeting opportunities for PPC

Collaborate with SEO, regional brand marketing teams and commercial managers to deliver a consistent brand message and positive ROI.

Strong communication skills especially around ROI – be able to argue a point

Work closely with in-house copywriters, designers, and marketers to optimise CTRs, landing pages, quality score and conversion.

Tracking conversion rates and making improvements to the websites

Developing and managing digital marketing campaigns

Utilising a range of techniques including paid search, paid social and display

Good understanding of setting up funnels and automated emails

Responsibility for planning and budgetary control of all paid digital marketing

Devise our focus on opportunities such as programmatic, Taboola and other paid lever opportunities.

Review new technologies and keep the company at the forefront of developments in digital marketing.

Ensure that the technical infrastructure is in place to provide optimal tracking and reporting.

Optimise and configure accounts, conduct regular analysis, and define scalable processes.

Create and present regular performance reports for key internal stakeholders throughout the company.

Requirements

Minimum of 4 years PPC experience, with at least 1 of those in a PPC position in an agency environment

Experience managing PPC, Ecommerce, Social Media Ads and Affiliate programme

Google AdWords Certification

Intermediate to Advanced experience using Google Analytics (GA certified preferred).

Experience with AdWords Editor and keyword research/analysis/expansion/optimization tools.

Experience with paid media and display. DoubleClick experience is a bonus.

Plus

UK market experience

Video ad experience

Facebook Blueprint Certification

Landing page and conversion rate optimization

Being a cyclist

Insurance industry experience

