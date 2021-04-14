Senior Scrum Masters at GoldenRule

The Role: The Purpose of the role:Enabling cross-functional teams to develop medium-to-complex business / customer/ financial advisor / employee solutions using the Agile way of working that integrates the business and technical needsSkills and Experience: Experience:
|Practical experience in working in a variety of business areas within IT. Understanding and experience of the various disciplines within IT and how they relate to each other.Good skills and knowledge of servant leadership, facilitation, situational awareness, conflict resolution, continual improvement and empowerment.
Key Accountabilities:
- Provide ongoing facilitation and coaching that enables the team to excel at agile development
- Facilitate medium-to-high complexity Agile initiatives from initiation through release
- Navigate and identify shared IT services required by the team in the delivery of its objectives
- Facilitate discussions leading to collective decision-making, goal setting and conflict resolution within the team
- Actively manage risks and external dependencies drawing in team members as appropriate
- Create and maintain the appropriate vehicles for open communication within the scrum team (e.g. tracker boards, JIRA) to create a trusting and safe team environment
- Continuously seek to improve team performance by promoting joint accountability for results and solving productivity issues