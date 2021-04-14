Senior Software Developer at Reunert

The Senior Software Developer is part of a development team building and working on software components which is required for the RRS range of products. The Senior Software Developer is involved in all areas of software development from design to development and testing.

About The Employer:

nbsp;1.nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; BScdegree in Computer Science or Engineering degree.2.nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; Upto 10 years experience in theSoftware Development field.3.nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; Solidunderstanding of object oriented programming concepts.4.nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; Solidunderstanding of software development methodology and release processes.5.nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; Solidunderstanding of version control concepts.6.nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; Solidunderstanding of test-driven development and unit testing theory.7.nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; Familiaritywith agile development methodology.8.nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; Embeddedsoftware development and debugging [URL Removed] nbsp; nbsp; nbsp;9.nbsp; nbsp; nbsp;Mathematical inclined with DSP [URL Removed] Skills Required:1.nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; Abilityto develop software in C, C++, Python or other selected languages, (up to 10years’ experience).2.nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; LinuxOS.3.nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; WindowsOS.4.nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; Jira,SVN, GIT software repository use.5.nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; Knowledgeof UML an advantage (Trained/self ndash; learned).6.nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; Knowledgeof GPU programming an advantage.7.nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; Knowledgeof Micro Controller Coding.8.nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; AdvanceC C++ experience including compiler settings and optimisation. 9.nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; Firmunderstanding of C/C++ security risks and the need for static analysis and goodcoding practices (CERT, MISRA). 10.nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; Goodunderstanding of Matlab is an [URL Removed] nbsp; nbsp; nbsp;11.nbsp; nbsp; Delphi knowledge is an advantage.

Learn more/Apply for this position