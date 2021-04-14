Senior UX UI designer – Midrand – R710k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A holding company of South Africa’s leading financial service providers are looking to build a team of seasoned UX designers.

As the chosen UXUI Designer you will be expected to work with product, business, marketing and other teams to create high quality conceptual designs and superior user interfaces across multiple platforms.

Your role will also include Informing design decisions by gathering members information from research, member interviews, user testing and surveys and synthesizing the information for useful insights.

Key Skills:

Relevant design related qualification

3 years UXUI design experience

Adobe Suite

Adobe XD

Illustrator

Photoshop

Zeplin

Figma

Sketch

InVision

Duties:

Work effectively with cross-functional teams to conceptualize products and services, leveraging data to drive original design ideas and decisions.

Perform and implement techniques such as voice of the customer initiatives, journey mapping, and qualitative touchpoint analysis to identify customer pain points, challenges, and hurdles.

Advise on approaches to eliminate negative experiences and enhance customer interactions.

Complete research and analyse data to develop and/or support a sound understanding of customer segments, trends, needs, and expectations.

Define and deliver products and services that meet customer needs by selecting the best possible approaches available within established systems.

Build effective working relationships within the internal client organisation, delivering high-quality professional services with guidance from senior colleagues.

Identify shortcomings in existing processes, systems and procedures, and use established change management programs to address them.

Support the implementation of differentiating customer experience initiatives, tools, and processes, including customer experience testing.

Develop own capabilities by participating in assessment and development planning activities as well as formal and informal training and coaching; gain or maintain external professional accreditation where relevant to improve performance and fulfil personal potential

Maintain an in-depth understanding of technology, external regulation, and industry best practices through ongoing education, attending conferences, and reading specialist media.

This is a permanent position based in Midrand offering a cost to company salary of R710k PA negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

