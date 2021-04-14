Senior Web Developer

Responsibilities
- Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements, conduct analysis and prioritise requests.
- Translate business requirements into workable solutions and document solution into technical specifications.
- Design and code new software functionality using codes that is readable, maintainable, and re-usable and adheres to coding standards.
- Consume secured RESTful APIs.
- Provide client with regular feedback on the technical design and timelines for solution.
- Collaborate with business analysts and testing team in developing, testing, and deploying new software system components or software system enhancements.
- Contribute to user acceptance testing (UAT) and the development of training material.
- Once the solution has been successfully tested, transport the solution into production/live environment.
- Maintain existing programmes according to change requests.
- Monitor performance of solutions and make recommendations to improve the performance and functionality of the solution.
- Participate in all scrum ceremonies.
Experience and Qualifications
- IT degree
- 5-15 years development experience within a financial services environment
- Knowledge of the Software Development Lifecycle Additional Information
- Languages Frameworks and specs
- Spring MVC
- Java 7+
- JQuery / Javascript
- HTML 4/5
- CSS 3
- Angular 2+
- Jenkins
- CI/CD pipelines
- Java Portlets
- IBM Websphere
Bonus:
- Jetspeed
- Cucumber framework
- Thymeleaf
- Docker