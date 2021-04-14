Senior Web Developer

Apr 14, 2021

Responsibilities

  • Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements, conduct analysis and prioritise requests.
  • Translate business requirements into workable solutions and document solution into technical specifications.
  • Design and code new software functionality using codes that is readable, maintainable, and re-usable and adheres to coding standards.
  • Consume secured RESTful APIs.
  • Provide client with regular feedback on the technical design and timelines for solution.
  • Collaborate with business analysts and testing team in developing, testing, and deploying new software system components or software system enhancements.
  • Contribute to user acceptance testing (UAT) and the development of training material.
  • Once the solution has been successfully tested, transport the solution into production/live environment.
  • Maintain existing programmes according to change requests.
  • Monitor performance of solutions and make recommendations to improve the performance and functionality of the solution.
  • Participate in all scrum ceremonies.

Experience and Qualifications

  • IT degree
  • 5-15 years development experience within a financial services environment
  • Knowledge of the Software Development Lifecycle Additional Information
  • Languages Frameworks and specs
  • Spring MVC
  • Java 7+
  • JQuery / Javascript
  • HTML 4/5
  • CSS 3
  • Angular 2+
  • Jenkins
  • CI/CD pipelines
  • Java Portlets
  • IBM Websphere

Bonus:

  • Jetspeed
  • Cucumber framework
  • Thymeleaf
  • Docker

