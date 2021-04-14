SHE Officer

Our client in the FMCG industry has an opportunity available for a SHE Officer to be based in the Clayville, Johannesburg area.

Requirements:

Grade 12 or equivalent NQF4

Relevant experience in applying job related concepts, techniques and processes at the required level

Professional registration

Code 08 Driver’s license

Computer literacy (Basic)

KPAs:

Conduct safety, health, environment and risks assessments and audits

Complete incident investigations and record on Entropy

Conduct SHE Representative meetings

Share relevant information timeously with all concerned

Treat injuries on duty, incidents on site (permanents, contractors and contract labour)

Assist in doing health risk assessments

Dispense medicine according to legislation

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position