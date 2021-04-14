SHE Officer

Our client in the FMCG industry has an opportunity available for a SHE Officer to be based in the Clayville, Johannesburg area.

Requirements:

  • Grade 12 or equivalent NQF4
  • Relevant experience in applying job related concepts, techniques and processes at the required level
  • Professional registration
  • Code 08 Driver’s license
  • Computer literacy (Basic)

KPAs:

  • Conduct safety, health, environment and risks assessments and audits
  • Complete incident investigations and record on Entropy
  • Conduct SHE Representative meetings
  • Share relevant information timeously with all concerned
  • Treat injuries on duty, incidents on site (permanents, contractors and contract labour)
  • Assist in doing health risk assessments
  • Dispense medicine according to legislation

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

