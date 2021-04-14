Our client in the FMCG industry has an opportunity available for a SHE Officer to be based in the Clayville, Johannesburg area.
Requirements:
- Grade 12 or equivalent NQF4
- Relevant experience in applying job related concepts, techniques and processes at the required level
- Professional registration
- Code 08 Driver’s license
- Computer literacy (Basic)
KPAs:
- Conduct safety, health, environment and risks assessments and audits
- Complete incident investigations and record on Entropy
- Conduct SHE Representative meetings
- Share relevant information timeously with all concerned
- Treat injuries on duty, incidents on site (permanents, contractors and contract labour)
- Assist in doing health risk assessments
- Dispense medicine according to legislation
Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.