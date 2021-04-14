SQL Data Warehouse Developer

Apr 14, 2021

Backend Database Design and Development

Well-known, Large, Insurance and Investments Organisation
Offices are based in Centurion, but position is/can be remote
On-going Contract. Initial Contract for 12 months – renewing every 12 months.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

  • IT Degree.
  • 3-5 Years development experience within a SQL Data Lake and Warehouse environment within the Financial Sector.
  • Must have knowledge of the Software Development Lifecycle.
  • Must have experience in designing, and building Database systems, reports etc. from scratch.

Experience & Skills:

  • Have practical knowledge of T-SQL (2-5 years).
  • Exposure and knowledge of Oracle, DB2, MySQL, MS Access, Mongo and PostgreSQL will be an advantage.
  • Have practical experience of SQL Server Database Engine (2-5 years).
  • Have practical experience of MS SSIS ETL software (2-5 years).
  • Knowledge of MS SSAS OLAP software would add an advantage.
  • Have practical experience of MS Visual Studio Data Tools (2-5 years).
  • Should have a good understanding of source control systems and the concepts of building and releasing software versions.
  • Microsoft TFS knowledge is preferred.
  • MS SSRS and/or PowerBI report development experience.

Modelling

  • Should have data modelling skills and should be able to interpret conceptual, logical, and physical data models. (3 – 5 years).
  • Should be able to translate business requirements into technical designs with appropriate data modelling.
  • Should have proven data modelling techniques including normalization skills.
  • Must be familiar with data warehousing principles, based on the Kimball and/or Inmon architectures.
  • Should have knowledge of cloud warehousing components such as Snowflake would be to their advantage.

Data Transportation

  • Have solid experience in data transportation techniques.
  • Has practical experience in using ETL software applications (advantageous).
  • Has solid experience of sourcing, staging, and loading (advantageous).
  • Must be able to apply the appropriate data loading principles to performance tune ETL processes.
  • Must be familiar with source to target mapping.

Governance and Framework

  • Clear understanding and application of DAMA framework.
  • Have the ability to draft new data governance policies in accordance with TOGAF, ZACHMAN or other frameworks.
  • Have knowledge of financial acts and compliance frameworks requirements would add greater value.

Methodologies

  • Have a clear understanding of Agile methodologies.
  • Be familiar with Waterfall methodology.
  • Be able to demonstrate hybrid integration of both Agile and Waterfall when required.
  • Have the ability to elicit data requirements from stakeholders.
  • Have clear documentation and communication skills.
  • Have solid understanding of Metadata, Master Data Management (MDM) and Data Architecture.

Desired Skills:

  • TSQL
  • SSIS
  • SSAS
  • Data modelling
  • Database Design
  • ETL
  • Data Lake
  • building Database systems

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
  • 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

