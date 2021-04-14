SQL Data Warehouse Developer

Backend Database Design and Development

Well-known, Large, Insurance and Investments Organisation

Offices are based in Centurion, but position is/can be remote

On-going Contract. Initial Contract for 12 months – renewing every 12 months.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

IT Degree.

3-5 Years development experience within a SQL Data Lake and Warehouse environment within the Financial Sector.

Must have knowledge of the Software Development Lifecycle.

Must have experience in designing, and building Database systems, reports etc. from scratch.

Experience & Skills:

Have practical knowledge of T-SQL (2-5 years).

Exposure and knowledge of Oracle, DB2, MySQL, MS Access, Mongo and PostgreSQL will be an advantage.

Have practical experience of SQL Server Database Engine (2-5 years).

Have practical experience of MS SSIS ETL software (2-5 years).

Knowledge of MS SSAS OLAP software would add an advantage.

Have practical experience of MS Visual Studio Data Tools (2-5 years).

Should have a good understanding of source control systems and the concepts of building and releasing software versions.

Microsoft TFS knowledge is preferred.

MS SSRS and/or PowerBI report development experience.

Modelling

Should have data modelling skills and should be able to interpret conceptual, logical, and physical data models. (3 – 5 years).

Should be able to translate business requirements into technical designs with appropriate data modelling.

Should have proven data modelling techniques including normalization skills.

Must be familiar with data warehousing principles, based on the Kimball and/or Inmon architectures.

Should have knowledge of cloud warehousing components such as Snowflake would be to their advantage.

Data Transportation

Have solid experience in data transportation techniques.

Has practical experience in using ETL software applications (advantageous).

Has solid experience of sourcing, staging, and loading (advantageous).

Must be able to apply the appropriate data loading principles to performance tune ETL processes.

Must be familiar with source to target mapping.

Governance and Framework

Clear understanding and application of DAMA framework.

Have the ability to draft new data governance policies in accordance with TOGAF, ZACHMAN or other frameworks.

Have knowledge of financial acts and compliance frameworks requirements would add greater value.

Methodologies

Have a clear understanding of Agile methodologies.

Be familiar with Waterfall methodology.

Be able to demonstrate hybrid integration of both Agile and Waterfall when required.

Have the ability to elicit data requirements from stakeholders.

Have clear documentation and communication skills.

Have solid understanding of Metadata, Master Data Management (MDM) and Data Architecture.

Desired Skills:

TSQL

SSIS

SSAS

Data modelling

Database Design

ETL

Data Lake

building Database systems

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

