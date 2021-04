Storeman

Storeman needed urgently

Must have previous experience as storeman in Engineering company

Forklift License essential

Heavy Lifting

Desired Skills:

forklift driver

Loading

Warehouse materials

Fork-lift truck driving

Manual Handling

Forklifts

Packing Goods

Storeman

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Consulting Engineering

2 to 5 years Warehouse Operations

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

13th Cheque

