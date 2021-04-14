Talent and Learning Manager at Michael Page South Africa Limited

- This position is responsible for the end to end process of talent acquisition and talent management for the Affiliate and work strategically with the business, structuring and implementing a targeted talent acquisition strategy and best in class process.
Client DetailsMy client is looking for a Talent & Leaning Manager to join their team. This is a 3 month contract with a possibility to become permanent. DescriptionTalent Acquisition
- Manage the end to end process of talent acquisition in the Affiliate.
- Responsible for recruiting/ staffing open positions for the Affiliate with internal and external Talent.
- Leads all recruitment activities and actively support HRBP’s with hiring.
- Establishing and updating appropriate job descriptions in coordination with managers
- Proactively work with extremal recruiting partners (PSL) to find external candidates
- Constantly monitor the local market, to identify the best suitable people for the affiliate.
- Create a Talent database through internal and external candidates.
- Manage interviews and ensure the relevant pre-employment verification checks and psychometric assessments are completed.
- Work together with HRBP and HR Coordinator to initiate on-boarding on successful candidate.
- Implement recruiting/ staffing activities
- Manage recruiting/ employer branding activities through career fairs, university recruitment programs, social media
- Partner with outstanding business schools and universities.
- Work together with HRBP’s and HRD on optimising career website, internal job positing, newsletters, internal recruiting process, internal mobility exposure and career paths.
- Monitor recruiting metrics, key KPI’s and determine methods to improve results.
- Align with regional and global talent teams on process, tools and metrics as required.
- Build and maintain our Employer brand and sourcing channels to attract the right candidates
- HR Systems
- HRCT superuser. Manage website and LinkedIn recruitment. Ensure value realisation and align with the region and global to ensure a consistent approach.
Talent Management
- Support the talent planning agenda.
- Support HRD and HRBP’s with talent planning actions and submissions as required.
- Build a pipeline of talent (internal and external) focusing on increasing critical capabilities in direct to consumer, creative, ecommerce digital social influencer and consumer engagement capabilities.
- Support and coach internal talent through mobility process and give them exposure and visibility on next steps.
- Ensure retention, promoting a culture of recognition, Inclusion and Diversity to build outstanding employee experience.
- Create a mindset and work on behaviours that drive this goal.
Learning and Development
- Support global and regional learning initiatives and drive execution across the local Affiliate, using effective project management practices.
- Responsible for the Affiliate Training Calendar, drive the execution of the training calendar and design and deliver learning and development activities as required.
- Drive LinkedIn learning, HPLC behaviours, DPDP and all other key global learning initiatives.
- Proactively work with external training providers to provide high touch bespoke training as per business requirements.
Profile
- Bachelors Degree in Human Resources Manager or similar.
- Must be immediately available.
- HR experience (advantage).
- Be able to work independently..
- Great communication skills.
- Taelo and Linkedin recruiter experience.
Job OfferR40 000 per monthAdditional information to be discussed/
