Talent and Learning Manager at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Apr 14, 2021

  • This position is responsible for the end to end process of talent acquisition and talent management for the Affiliate and work strategically with the business, structuring and implementing a targeted talent acquisition strategy and best in class process.

Client DetailsMy client is looking for a Talent & Leaning Manager to join their team. This is a 3 month contract with a possibility to become permanent. DescriptionTalent Acquisition

  • Manage the end to end process of talent acquisition in the Affiliate.
  • Responsible for recruiting/ staffing open positions for the Affiliate with internal and external Talent.
  • Leads all recruitment activities and actively support HRBP’s with hiring.
  • Establishing and updating appropriate job descriptions in coordination with managers
  • Proactively work with extremal recruiting partners (PSL) to find external candidates
  • Constantly monitor the local market, to identify the best suitable people for the affiliate.
  • Create a Talent database through internal and external candidates.
  • Manage interviews and ensure the relevant pre-employment verification checks and psychometric assessments are completed.
  • Work together with HRBP and HR Coordinator to initiate on-boarding on successful candidate.
  • Implement recruiting/ staffing activities
  • Manage recruiting/ employer branding activities through career fairs, university recruitment programs, social media
  • Partner with outstanding business schools and universities.
  • Work together with HRBP’s and HRD on optimising career website, internal job positing, newsletters, internal recruiting process, internal mobility exposure and career paths.
  • Monitor recruiting metrics, key KPI’s and determine methods to improve results.
  • Align with regional and global talent teams on process, tools and metrics as required.
  • Build and maintain our Employer brand and sourcing channels to attract the right candidates
  • HR Systems
  • HRCT superuser. Manage website and LinkedIn recruitment. Ensure value realisation and align with the region and global to ensure a consistent approach.

Talent Management

  • Support the talent planning agenda.
  • Support HRD and HRBP’s with talent planning actions and submissions as required.
  • Build a pipeline of talent (internal and external) focusing on increasing critical capabilities in direct to consumer, creative, ecommerce digital social influencer and consumer engagement capabilities.
  • Support and coach internal talent through mobility process and give them exposure and visibility on next steps.
  • Ensure retention, promoting a culture of recognition, Inclusion and Diversity to build outstanding employee experience.
  • Create a mindset and work on behaviours that drive this goal.

Learning and Development

  • Support global and regional learning initiatives and drive execution across the local Affiliate, using effective project management practices.
  • Responsible for the Affiliate Training Calendar, drive the execution of the training calendar and design and deliver learning and development activities as required.
  • Drive LinkedIn learning, HPLC behaviours, DPDP and all other key global learning initiatives.
  • Proactively work with external training providers to provide high touch bespoke training as per business requirements.

Profile

  • Bachelors Degree in Human Resources Manager or similar.
  • Must be immediately available.
  • HR experience (advantage).
  • Be able to work independently..
  • Great communication skills.
  • Taelo and Linkedin recruiter experience.

Job OfferR40 000 per monthAdditional information to be discussed/

About The Employer:

Talent & Leaning Manager – 3 month contract (to become permenant)

