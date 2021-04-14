Talent and Learning Manager at Michael Page South Africa Limited

This position is responsible for the end to end process of talent acquisition and talent management for the Affiliate and work strategically with the business, structuring and implementing a targeted talent acquisition strategy and best in class process.

Client DetailsMy client is looking for a Talent & Leaning Manager to join their team. This is a 3 month contract with a possibility to become permanent. DescriptionTalent Acquisition

Manage the end to end process of talent acquisition in the Affiliate.

Responsible for recruiting/ staffing open positions for the Affiliate with internal and external Talent.

Leads all recruitment activities and actively support HRBP’s with hiring.

Establishing and updating appropriate job descriptions in coordination with managers

Proactively work with extremal recruiting partners (PSL) to find external candidates

Constantly monitor the local market, to identify the best suitable people for the affiliate.

Create a Talent database through internal and external candidates.

Manage interviews and ensure the relevant pre-employment verification checks and psychometric assessments are completed.

Work together with HRBP and HR Coordinator to initiate on-boarding on successful candidate.

Implement recruiting/ staffing activities

Manage recruiting/ employer branding activities through career fairs, university recruitment programs, social media

Partner with outstanding business schools and universities.

Work together with HRBP’s and HRD on optimising career website, internal job positing, newsletters, internal recruiting process, internal mobility exposure and career paths.

Monitor recruiting metrics, key KPI’s and determine methods to improve results.

Align with regional and global talent teams on process, tools and metrics as required.

Build and maintain our Employer brand and sourcing channels to attract the right candidates

HR Systems

HRCT superuser. Manage website and LinkedIn recruitment. Ensure value realisation and align with the region and global to ensure a consistent approach.

Talent Management

Support the talent planning agenda.

Support HRD and HRBP’s with talent planning actions and submissions as required.

Build a pipeline of talent (internal and external) focusing on increasing critical capabilities in direct to consumer, creative, ecommerce digital social influencer and consumer engagement capabilities.

Support and coach internal talent through mobility process and give them exposure and visibility on next steps.

Ensure retention, promoting a culture of recognition, Inclusion and Diversity to build outstanding employee experience.

Create a mindset and work on behaviours that drive this goal.

Learning and Development

Support global and regional learning initiatives and drive execution across the local Affiliate, using effective project management practices.

Responsible for the Affiliate Training Calendar, drive the execution of the training calendar and design and deliver learning and development activities as required.

Drive LinkedIn learning, HPLC behaviours, DPDP and all other key global learning initiatives.

Proactively work with external training providers to provide high touch bespoke training as per business requirements.

Profile

Bachelors Degree in Human Resources Manager or similar.

Must be immediately available.

HR experience (advantage).

Be able to work independently..

Great communication skills.

Taelo and Linkedin recruiter experience.

Job OfferR40 000 per monthAdditional information to be discussed/

