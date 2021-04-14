Team Leader: Disease Risk Management (Pretoria)

Experience required in similar position with Medical Aid Scheme or Medical Aid Scheme Administrator – Non-Negotiable
Please note: Suitable experience in similar role is required.
Our client, in Managed Care (Medical Scheme Sector), seeks a Team Leader: Disease Risk Management who will be responsible to ensure management of the Disease Risk Management Programme (proactive and reactive disease management service).
This role will proactively manage the financial and clinical risk of health plans by implementing a structured Disease Management Programme whilst ensuring compliance. This position will be responsible for formulating strategy, improving performance, procuring resources and securing compliance. Be a mentor to your team members, increasing quality of customer service and implementing best practices across all levels.
Requirements:
- Degree in nursing or other health discipline.
- Registered with South African Nursing Council
- Average of 2 years experience as Team Leader or Manager in Disease Risk Management
- Experience with ambulatory patients, especially patients with chronic illnesses
- Expertise of patient counselling in the Managed Care/ Medical Aid
- Expertise of the Medical Schemes Act and its Regulations, particularly pertaining to PMBs and the CMS guidelines
- Experience as patient counsellor or nurse educator advantageous
- Experience in Disease Risk Management reporting
- Financial expertise in budgeting and forecasting
- Provide input into and develop the functional strategic plan
- Ensure strategy is implemented in a manner that supports operational and market imperatives
- Ensure sustainability of the division
- Optimise the function’s core internal processes
- Drive delivery of customer expectations within organisational quality and quantity standard
- Ensure operations are carried out in an appropriate and cost-effective way
- Manage and lead the disease management counsellors
- Ensure identification of training and guidance is up to standard and up to date when and as needed to the Disease Risk Management Team
- Enhance operational management systems, processes and best practices
- Prepare strategic and operational objectives for the department
- Manage quality controls and monitor KPIs
- Create ways to increase quality of customer services
- Expertise of organizational effectiveness and operations management
- Manage and monitor the outputs of the Disease Management counsellors/ Team, ensure daily targets are achieved
Submit CV application with supporting documents:
- Copy of ID
- Copy of qualification(s)
- Copy of current registration
Please apply to response “at” [URL Removed] or call 0860 100 MVG (684) to enquire
REF: TMDM – PTA – MK
Desired Skills:
- Average of 2 years experience as Team Leader or Manager in Disease Risk Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Diploma
- South African Nursing Council