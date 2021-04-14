Team Leader: Disease Risk Management (Pretoria)

Experience required in similar position with Medical Aid Scheme or Medical Aid Scheme Administrator – Non-Negotiable

Please note: Suitable experience in similar role is required.

Our client, in Managed Care (Medical Scheme Sector), seeks a Team Leader: Disease Risk Management who will be responsible to ensure management of the Disease Risk Management Programme (proactive and reactive disease management service).

This role will proactively manage the financial and clinical risk of health plans by implementing a structured Disease Management Programme whilst ensuring compliance. This position will be responsible for formulating strategy, improving performance, procuring resources and securing compliance. Be a mentor to your team members, increasing quality of customer service and implementing best practices across all levels.

Requirements:

Degree in nursing or other health discipline.

Registered with South African Nursing Council

Average of 2 years experience as Team Leader or Manager in Disease Risk Management

Experience with ambulatory patients, especially patients with chronic illnesses

Expertise of patient counselling in the Managed Care/ Medical Aid

Expertise of the Medical Schemes Act and its Regulations, particularly pertaining to PMBs and the CMS guidelines

Experience as patient counsellor or nurse educator advantageous

Experience in Disease Risk Management reporting

Financial expertise in budgeting and forecasting

Provide input into and develop the functional strategic plan

Ensure strategy is implemented in a manner that supports operational and market imperatives

Ensure sustainability of the division

Optimise the function’s core internal processes

Drive delivery of customer expectations within organisational quality and quantity standard

Ensure operations are carried out in an appropriate and cost-effective way

Manage and lead the disease management counsellors

Ensure identification of training and guidance is up to standard and up to date when and as needed to the Disease Risk Management Team

Enhance operational management systems, processes and best practices

Prepare strategic and operational objectives for the department

Manage quality controls and monitor KPIs

Create ways to increase quality of customer services

Expertise of organizational effectiveness and operations management

Manage and monitor the outputs of the Disease Management counsellors/ Team, ensure daily targets are achieved

Submit CV application with supporting documents:

Copy of ID

Copy of qualification(s)

Copy of current registration

Please apply to response “at” [URL Removed] or call 0860 100 MVG (684) to enquire

REF: TMDM – PTA – MK

Desired Skills:

