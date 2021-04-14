Technical advisor – RAIL – Mozambique

Open to Mozambican Nationals Only
Role Summary/Purpose
The Technical Advisor will provide Locomotive technical advice to the maintenance staff for all owned locomotives on the rail network. This role will develop customer loyalty and manage customer relationships that foster a long-term partnership. Ensures locomotive servicing and overhauls are completed in a timely manner and to the agreed Maintenance Instructions (MI’s). Ensures remanufacturing is completed in accordance with company requirements and to the latest revisions of MI’s. Provide trouble shooting advice to technicians. Work closely with Reliability Engineers to improve key locomotive performance KPI’s. Ensures material is provided by the Stores team ‘Just in Time’ (JIT) for all maintenance opportunities. Works closely with the other material team and Service Leader to ensure all locomotives that depart maintenance shops are best prepared to complete 100% successful journeys. Engage and discuss company’s technical products with the team to improve reliability / productivity.
Main Duties:
Reporting directly to the Lead Technical Advisor this role will;
- Responding to client’s requests for troubleshooting, failure analysis, field modification oversight, issue feedback and engineering support;
- Providing training and assistance to customer on product maintenance, troubleshooting and repair;
- Track product performance metrics and issue recommendations for continuous improvement;
- Coordinating implementation of field modifications and monitor effectiveness;
- Performing joint investigation of failed components with the customer for warranty administration;
- Interaction with company teams worldwide on issues, product development and training
- Internal reporting and team duties
- Ensure timely resolution of customer issues and customer satisfaction
- Report and communicate project updates
- Reporting on performance criteria and customer monthly meeting
- Develop a deep understanding of the customer’s business to identify opportunities for account growth
- Day-to-Day ERP Transactions to ensure timely material transactions
- Monitor Fleet performance and communicate trends to parts ordering and lead min max levels
- Achieve internal level 1 certification training within 18 months
- Operate safely and under site isolation processes
Qualifications and Experience:
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience working within the Rail Industry preferably on locomotives
- Recent experience maintaining and troubleshooting locomotives
- Ability to manage effectively several projects simultaneously in a dynamic and face paced environment
- Demonstrated ability to analyze and resolve problems with customer focus
- Strong customer service mindset
- Strong oral and written communication skills
- Strong interpersonal and leadership skills
- Own technical decisions on site in regarding to product performance
Desired Skills:
- analyze and resolve problems
- rail industry experience
- maintaining and troubleshooting locomotives
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma