Technical Product Manager (Fibre & Related Products) – Ref 20673

Introduction

Join a leader in the Fibre industry (12 years in business) and utilise your technical knowledge in distribution & installation Services, specialising in passive fibre optic network solutions. The company has a comprehensive product range, suitable for fibre optic networks in Telecommunications, IT, Premise, Datacentre, Security & Industrial markets. Fibre optic products for Central Office, Feeder & Distribution, Drop & Premises and Fibre Accessories for FTTX, FTH, FTB, FTTS, FTTA, Long Haul, Metro and Access.

Duties & Responsibilities

Report to the Operations Manager

MAIN FUNCTION

Product planning and execution throughout the Product Lifecycle, by gathering and prioritizing product and customer requirements, defining the product vision, and working closely with sales, marketing and operations to ensure revenue and customer satisfaction goals are met. Also ensure that the products support the company’s overall strategy and goals.

Strategic and Operational:

Develop sales tools and product collateral.

Support the Sales Manager with new business development and market research.

Obtain product market share by working with the Sales Manager to develop product sales strategies.

Participate and reporting in monthly management team meetings with regards to all product information.

Develop & maintain the product strategy and roadmap

Develop & maintain the complete company product set with all related product documentation & presentation material

Develop & maintain Market Requirement Documents (MRD’s) and Product Requirement Documents (PRD’s)

? Work with external third parties to assess partnerships and supplier opportunities

? Develop the core positioning and messaging for all products in the company.

? Develop & maintain proper competitor analysis & market trend analysis together with Sales Manager.

Responsible for all product demos to customers.

Develop strong relationships with customer’s technical teams and provide technical sales support during customer meetings.

Provide product training to all internal personnel – Sales, Marketing and Operations.

Responsible for white papers and opinion polls on new products and developments.

Determine customers’ needs & desires by specifying the research needed to obtain market information.

Review product specifications and requirements of all current product lines.

Develop the business case for new products and improvements to existing products.

Provides information to management by preparing short- and long-term product sales forecasts and special reports and analyses; answering questions and requests.

Facilitate inventory turnover and product availability by reviewing and adjusting inventory levels and buying schedules with procurement department.

Implement and maintain adequate inventory management and control procedures with procurement and finance department.

Assist Sales Manager to manage and ensure slow moving stock is addressed and reported on.

Enter new products into market by analysing proposed product requirements and product development programs together with key suppliers and manufacturers.

Create item codes and descriptions in line with respective policies and procedures.

Develop, implement and maintain correct material handling procedures for the warehousing and distribution of the product.

Assist the Sales Department and Warehouse with all product quality related queries.

Maintain professional and technical knowledge by attending educational workshops; reviewing professional publications; establishing personal networks; participating in professional societies.

Research technologies/solutions in the market and develop/introduce new products and solutions into the existing company product portfolio.

Perform any ad hoc duties deemed appropriate by the Managing Director.

Financial

In collaboration with the MD, Head of Operations and Sales Manager, determine monthly, quarterly, and yearend financial objectives.

Together with the Management Team set product pricing to meet revenue and profitability goals.

Together with the Sales Manager, deliver a monthly product revenue forecast.

Propose an overall product development budget to ensure success.

Determine product pricing by utilizing market research data; reviewing production and sales costs; anticipating volume; costing special and customized orders.

Negotiate pricing and terms with third party product suppliers.

Contracts

Oversee the monitoring, tracking and compliance of agreements with third party product suppliers

Desired Experience & Qualification

REQUIREMENTS

5 Years as Product / Technical Manager in the telecommunications industry.

5 Years technical experience in Fibre products.

Technical experience in Wireless & attractive products (advantage)

Experience in writing white papers on products and solutions

Extensive knowledge on:

– all product sets in the fibre industry.

– All product sets in the wireless and active component side will be an advantage

– procurement and specifically import of products

– product development and product life cycle management

– requirement analysis and solution building

– warehousing and inventory management and control.

– active products & solutions

– Wifi, microwave/radio, IOT, AI, SDN/ Technical skills on product composition as well as installation methods NFVDWDM/APON will be advantages

Reporting experience

Training and presentation experience (assist with training interns)

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

Performance against strategic objectives:

o Define the product vision, strategy and roadmap.

o Manage product life of complete company product portfolio

o Gather, manage and prioritize market/customer requirements.

o Work closely with suppliers, sales, marketing, and operations to ensure business case & customer satisfaction goals are met.

o Market research and competitive analysis

o White papers, case studies, product comparisons and user stories

o Assist in managing stock levels and bulk buying

o Assist in managing and minimising aged stock

Package & Remuneration

R50 000 – R60 000 + Large Company Contribution towards Medical Aid, Pension, Performance Bonus etc.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

Desired Qualification Level:

