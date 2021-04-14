Technical Sales Representative – Security Solutions

Duties & Responsibilities

As theTechnical Sales Representative , you will be responsible for:

Building Customer relationships

Growing the client base through pro-active Business development

Actively manage and source new clients

Cold-calling new customers

Desired Experience & Qualification

The successful candidate will have the following:

Proven track record within the CCTV / Access Control industry

Minimum 3 years’ solution sales experience

B2B experience preferred not essential

Valid driver’s licence essential

Desired Skills:

Sales

Area Sales Management

Technical Sales

Consultative Selling

New Business Development

Technical Product Sales

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Our client is a leading Security Services company based in Johannesburg.

Learn more/Apply for this position