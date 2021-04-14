Technical Sales Representative – Security Solutions

Duties & Responsibilities
As theTechnical Sales Representative , you will be responsible for:
- Building Customer relationships
- Growing the client base through pro-active Business development
- Actively manage and source new clients
- Cold-calling new customers
Desired Experience & Qualification
The successful candidate will have the following:
- Proven track record within the CCTV / Access Control industry
- Minimum 3 years’ solution sales experience
- B2B experience preferred not essential
- Valid driver’s licence essential
Desired Skills:
- Sales
- Area Sales Management
- Technical Sales
- Consultative Selling
- New Business Development
- Technical Product Sales
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
About The Employer:
Our client is a leading Security Services company based in Johannesburg.