Technical Sales Representative – Security Solutions

Apr 14, 2021

Duties & Responsibilities

As theTechnical Sales Representative , you will be responsible for:

  • Building Customer relationships
  • Growing the client base through pro-active Business development
  • Actively manage and source new clients
  • Cold-calling new customers

Desired Experience & Qualification

The successful candidate will have the following:

  • Proven track record within the CCTV / Access Control industry
  • Minimum 3 years’ solution sales experience
  • B2B experience preferred not essential
  • Valid driver’s licence essential

Desired Skills:

  • Sales
  • Area Sales Management
  • Technical Sales
  • Consultative Selling
  • New Business Development
  • Technical Product Sales

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Our client is a leading Security Services company based in Johannesburg.

