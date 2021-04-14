Technical Test Analyst: Tax (12 months contract) at Momentum

ROLE PURPOSE

Ensure the quality of all solutions is functionally and non-functionally tested, in order to meet the requirements and overall sustainable quality of the business solution

RESPONSIBILITIES AND WORK OUTPUTS

This person is responsible for end-to-end automated and manual testing for the business solutions. The solution should be tested in terms of functionality, performance, reliability, stability, compatibility and integration with other legacy- and / or external systems.

  • Assist with the gap analysis between requirements and existing environments accurately.
  • Ensure that stories are clearly defined and written correctly with acceptance criteria.
  • Define quality standards upfront in the sprint meeting and ensure they are achieved.
  • Document the test plan, test scenarios, acceptance criteria and the final results.
  • Build team automation artifacts where possible.
  • Test big data and ensure the outputs are transported correctly.
  • Execute and maintain the manual and automation regression tests.
  • Demonstrate deliverables to key stakeholders.
  • Ensure that the agreed quality standard is maintained always.
  • Minimize team defects by ensuring upfront code quality.
  • Drive collective ownership for testing.

COMPETENCIES REQUIRED

  • Working with people
  • Presenting and communicating information
  • Applying expertise and technology
  • Analysing
  • Planning and organising
  • Delivering results and meeting customer expectations
  • Following instructions and procedures
  • Coping with pressures and setbacks
  • Can work in a team
  • Able to multi-task
  • Out of the box testing thinking patterns
  • Skilled with end to end testing
  • Sharing knowledge

EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS

  • Degree in BSC/ IT preferred
  • Min of 6 years’ experience in testing
  • Exposure to diverse IT projects using a variety of testing tools and techniques
  • Qualifications preferred: Testing qualification ISTQB/ISEB.
  • Must have experience in an agile work environment
  • Investment or insurance knowledge preferred
  • Understanding of Tax principles preferred

Should you not be contacted within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful

