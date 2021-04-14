Technical Test Analyst: Tax (12 months contract) at Momentum

ROLE PURPOSE

Ensure the quality of all solutions is functionally and non-functionally tested, in order to meet the requirements and overall sustainable quality of the business solution

RESPONSIBILITIES AND WORK OUTPUTS

This person is responsible for end-to-end automated and manual testing for the business solutions. The solution should be tested in terms of functionality, performance, reliability, stability, compatibility and integration with other legacy- and / or external systems.

Assist with the gap analysis between requirements and existing environments accurately.

Ensure that stories are clearly defined and written correctly with acceptance criteria.

Define quality standards upfront in the sprint meeting and ensure they are achieved.

Document the test plan, test scenarios, acceptance criteria and the final results.

Build team automation artifacts where possible.

Test big data and ensure the outputs are transported correctly.

Execute and maintain the manual and automation regression tests.

Demonstrate deliverables to key stakeholders.

Ensure that the agreed quality standard is maintained always.

Minimize team defects by ensuring upfront code quality.

Drive collective ownership for testing.

COMPETENCIES REQUIRED

Working with people

Presenting and communicating information

Applying expertise and technology

Analysing

Planning and organising

Delivering results and meeting customer expectations

Following instructions and procedures

Coping with pressures and setbacks

Can work in a team

Able to multi-task

Out of the box testing thinking patterns

Skilled with end to end testing

Sharing knowledge

EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS

Degree in BSC/ IT preferred

Min of 6 years’ experience in testing

Exposure to diverse IT projects using a variety of testing tools and techniques

Qualifications preferred: Testing qualification ISTQB/ISEB.

Must have experience in an agile work environment

Investment or insurance knowledge preferred

Understanding of Tax principles preferred

Should you not be contacted within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful

