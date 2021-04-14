Technical Test Analyst: Tax (12 months contract) at Momentum

ROLE PURPOSE
Ensure the quality of all solutions is functionally and non-functionally tested, in order to meet the requirements and overall sustainable quality of the business solution
RESPONSIBILITIES AND WORK OUTPUTS
This person is responsible for end-to-end automated and manual testing for the business solutions. The solution should be tested in terms of functionality, performance, reliability, stability, compatibility and integration with other legacy- and / or external systems.
- Assist with the gap analysis between requirements and existing environments accurately.
- Ensure that stories are clearly defined and written correctly with acceptance criteria.
- Define quality standards upfront in the sprint meeting and ensure they are achieved.
- Document the test plan, test scenarios, acceptance criteria and the final results.
- Build team automation artifacts where possible.
- Test big data and ensure the outputs are transported correctly.
- Execute and maintain the manual and automation regression tests.
- Demonstrate deliverables to key stakeholders.
- Ensure that the agreed quality standard is maintained always.
- Minimize team defects by ensuring upfront code quality.
- Drive collective ownership for testing.
COMPETENCIES REQUIRED
- Working with people
- Presenting and communicating information
- Applying expertise and technology
- Analysing
- Planning and organising
- Delivering results and meeting customer expectations
- Following instructions and procedures
- Coping with pressures and setbacks
- Can work in a team
- Able to multi-task
- Out of the box testing thinking patterns
- Skilled with end to end testing
- Sharing knowledge
EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS
- Degree in BSC/ IT preferred
- Min of 6 years’ experience in testing
- Exposure to diverse IT projects using a variety of testing tools and techniques
- Qualifications preferred: Testing qualification ISTQB/ISEB.
- Must have experience in an agile work environment
- Investment or insurance knowledge preferred
- Understanding of Tax principles preferred
Should you not be contacted within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- Software Testing
- Taxation