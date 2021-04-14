Technical Test Automation Analyst (Project: PROP)

We have a new oppotunity available for a Technical Test Automation Analyst for a long term extendable contract.

The position:

Understanding of product and application development concepts

Ability to analyse a process from start to finish

Perform automated / manual testing of product, document the process thoroughly

Compile test cases around business requirements.

Develop / expand test automation framework of common business scenario

Usability and UX testing.

Responsible for defect lifecycle.

Preparation and communication of Test reports during test execution (SIT and UAT) and distribute the results

Peparation and moderation of Test Entry/Exit Gateways

Planning and effort estimation for test case execution

Plan, organize and support test case creation and adaptation

Participation in Backlog Refinements

Create test data with reflecting various scenario

Follow up on defect fixes identified during test execution

Perform manual execution of test cases and defect retesting when required.

Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during testing

Escalate deviations in the plan to Agile Master

Will liaison with Architect, POs and developers Setup and track a “lessons learnt” sheet related to test topics

Ensure that project time allocated to testing are utilized efficiently and effectively.

Skills Required:

Comfortable to work and test Java, Spring, Angular based applications.

Strong work experience with Selenium, Protractor, Jasmine (BDD), Karma, Postman, Restassured, Cucumber, SOAP UI, Swagger, Rest and SOAP web services

Worked with tools such as X-Ray, JIRA, Confluence, BitBucket.

Familiar with other testing frameworks along with mocking frameworks will be advantageous.

Good understanding of AWS stack or cloud based environments.

Create technical integration & automated tests suite using automation frameworks.

Test Execution, Defect capture using X Ray and JIRA

Maintenance of automation packs.

Daily execution and reporting on automated regression packs.

Assist development team with testing requirements.

Responsible for adhering to and assisting in enhancing the standards and testing methodology of the organization.

Reporting – with attention to details and correctness.

Able to perform requirements review & static analysis of code

Familiar with agile and testing methodologies

Continuous Integration /Deployment using Jenkins Pipeline

Able to set up and work with mocking frameworks such as Test Containers or similar tools.

Ability to review and pick up new automation tools

Oracle/PostgreSQL database knowledge would be appreciated

Soft Skills Required:

Self-starter – can deliver results unsupervised.

Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.

Ability to work in international Teams where communication may meet language barriers

Ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality.

Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.

Attention to detail

Willingness to travel

Must have good time management skills

Must be self-motivated and open to learn

