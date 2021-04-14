Technical Test Automation Analyst (Project: PROP)

We have a new oppotunity available for a Technical Test Automation Analyst for a long term extendable contract.
The position:
- Understanding of product and application development concepts
- Ability to analyse a process from start to finish
- Perform automated / manual testing of product, document the process thoroughly
- Compile test cases around business requirements.
- Develop / expand test automation framework of common business scenario
- Usability and UX testing.
- Responsible for defect lifecycle.
- Preparation and communication of Test reports during test execution (SIT and UAT) and distribute the results
- Peparation and moderation of Test Entry/Exit Gateways
- Planning and effort estimation for test case execution
- Plan, organize and support test case creation and adaptation
- Participation in Backlog Refinements
- Create test data with reflecting various scenario
- Follow up on defect fixes identified during test execution
- Perform manual execution of test cases and defect retesting when required.
- Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during testing
- Escalate deviations in the plan to Agile Master
- Will liaison with Architect, POs and developers Setup and track a “lessons learnt” sheet related to test topics
Ensure that project time allocated to testing are utilized efficiently and effectively.
Skills Required:
- Comfortable to work and test Java, Spring, Angular based applications.
- Strong work experience with Selenium, Protractor, Jasmine (BDD), Karma, Postman, Restassured, Cucumber, SOAP UI, Swagger, Rest and SOAP web services
- Worked with tools such as X-Ray, JIRA, Confluence, BitBucket.
- Familiar with other testing frameworks along with mocking frameworks will be advantageous.
- Good understanding of AWS stack or cloud based environments.
- Create technical integration & automated tests suite using automation frameworks.
- Test Execution, Defect capture using X Ray and JIRA
- Maintenance of automation packs.
- Daily execution and reporting on automated regression packs.
- Assist development team with testing requirements.
- Responsible for adhering to and assisting in enhancing the standards and testing methodology of the organization.
- Reporting – with attention to details and correctness.
Able to perform requirements review & static analysis of code
Familiar with agile and testing methodologies
Continuous Integration /Deployment using Jenkins Pipeline
- Able to set up and work with mocking frameworks such as Test Containers or similar tools.
- Ability to review and pick up new automation tools
- Oracle/PostgreSQL database knowledge would be appreciated
Soft Skills Required:
- Self-starter – can deliver results unsupervised.
- Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.
- Ability to work in international Teams where communication may meet language barriers
- Ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality.
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.
- Attention to detail
- Willingness to travel
- Must have good time management skills
- Must be self-motivated and open to learn
Application for this posiion close in 5 days. Please send me you CV as soon as possible.
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years